Shawn Nye Runs to “Tribute to Ed McGuire” Victory This Past Saturday at Chemung Speedrome in 51-Lap Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series Event

Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y., returned to his winning ways in the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series this past Saturday night at the Chemung (N.Y.) Speedrome.

Nye wrestled the lead away from early race leader Nick Morich of Horseheads, N.Y., after starting third and then held off several restart challenges from T.J. Potrzebowski of Elmira, N.Y., to take home the victory.

“We had a great car tonight,” stated Nye from victory lane. “All my guys work hard. Today was challenging. You drive this place like I drive indoors with the Midget, it’s tight and you have to be up on the wheel. I’m thankful that we got the job done tonight.”

Morich took the lead early from Evan Rygielski of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and held on until Nye moved by.

Potrzebowski worked his way forward from the 9th starting position to become a contender and eventually challenge Nye, however he could pull off the pass and finished second.

Jesse Kent of Horseheads, N.Y., finished third. Morich and Tony Hanbury of Owego, N.Y, rounded out the top-five.

Zack Curren of Horseheads, N.Y., posted the fastest time in green-white-checker qualifying and won a qualifying race along with Potrzebowski and Trevor Catalano of Ontario, N.Y.

Garrett Zacharias of Candor, N.Y., captured the Race of Champions Super Stock Series 51-lap feature after starting 5th. It was the first career victory for Zacharias with the Race of Champions Series.

Zacharias held off Jacob Christman of Walnutport, Pa., for the victory.

Detailed results for “Tribute to Ed McGuire 51” from Chemung Speedrome can be found here; www.rocmodifiedseries.com/ schedules/event/463164. Please note that all results are unofficial at this time.

The next races for the Race of Champions Modified family of Series is this Friday night, with “Kid’s Night” at Spencer Speedway on Friday, July 21 featuring the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series, Race of Champions Super Stock Series, Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series, Wilbert’s U-Pull It Super Six and Wilbert’s U-Pull It Four Cylinder Series.

ROC Mods PR