A selection of alternatives to FIM Speedway Grand Prix

Although the drama in competitions like the NASCAR Cup Series is hard to replicate in a virtual environment, games like FIM Speedway Grand Prix have come impressively close. For many Xbox One gamers, it’s regarded as the most advanced speedway simulator ever made and offers fans of Speedway with a genuinely viable product to explore.

Over the years, racing games have always done well and recorded notable success, but not many of them cater for speedway audiences. Additionally, many of the games in this category have been forgettable, while some products have been nothing more than cash grabs. Thankfully, for fans of the sport, there are some viable titles that are gathering momentum on a series of different gaming platforms. Let’s assess some of the most favoured options below.

Speedway Challenge 2021 is really fun

Accessible via Steam, plus a range of other gaming platforms, Speedway Challenge 2021 serves up bundles of fun in what is a 3D speedway product. While the graphics aren’t the most intricate on the list, it makes up for it in terms of unrivalled entertainment. Gamers not only have to ride their way to glory, but there are plenty of online modes to enjoy as you aim to reign supreme in a tournament or come out on top in league mode. You can also race against your rivals in online mode, take on a series of challenges, and even go straight into a quick match-up.

SRX: The Game is hard to ignore

While many Xbox gamers are still salivating at FIM Speedway Grand Prix, many gamers are looking into alternatives like SRX: The Game. A game that oozes quality and features the best of the best in terms of vehicles, there is plenty of racing action to get stuck into on this one. Not only will you have a number of challenging tracks to master and beasts to handle, but SRX: The Game’s outstanding graphics and gameplay will provide a feast for the eyes.

Playing Street Racer has become a go-to option for so many

Alongside the all-action, fast-paced races are titles like Street Racer. In fact, playing the online Street Racer has become a go-to option for so many, largely because it’s a fantastic product, but also because it can be sampled through an internet browser in seconds. Taking place in Las Vegas, the game is filled with recognizable landmarks and offers a colorful and futuristic vibe that provides a truly pleasurable gaming escapade. Also containing a wonderful soundtrack, the game’s makers, Pragmatic Play, have absolutely nailed this one.

Speedway Liga is from 2009

Despite Speedway Liga being a classic release from 2009, fans of the game are still playing it today. If you can manage to track down a copy of the game, then Speedway Liga will certainly provide you with a nostalgic dive back through time given its classic feel. A simulator product, gamers play in three Polish leagues and have to try and come out on top in a series of testing races. While the graphics might put some off, Speedway Liga’s charm more than makes up for it.

Speedway Challenge League is a solid mobile release

Mobile games appeal to millions, largely because they’re portable and can be enjoyed anywhere, but also due to the obvious entertainment they provide. One game that certainly delivers in that respect is Speedway Challenge League, a speedway simulator that enables players to control one of up to 80 teams, alongside having races to win along the journey. A 2016 release that is adored by fans of the sport, Speedway Challenge League is still worth playing in 2023.