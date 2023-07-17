Old but gold: Michael Bleekemolen scores first Legend Trophy win of the season

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series’ oldest driver was back on the top step of the podium in Italy. Michael Bleekemolen took his first Legend Trophy victory of the season at Autodromo di Vallelunga, topping the special classification for drivers aged 40 and above on Round 6 after he survived the ‘Big One’ that happened in the opening lap. The results from the NASCAR GP Italy allowed the Team Bleekemolen driver to move up to second place in the Legend Trophy rankings. Only Claudio Cappelli, who grabbed the victory in Round 5, sits ahead of the 73-year old driver at the halfway point of the 2023 season.



Bleekemolen had a rough start to his weekend in Italy as a driveshaft problem emerged on his car after just three laps in Qualifying, relegating him 20th on the grid for the race on Saturday. The patriarch of the Bleekemolen family showcased amazing fighting spirit in Round 5 and fought his way back into the top-10, but he missed the Legend Trophy podium by three seconds. Lady luck blessed the 73-year old driver in Round 6 and Bleekemolen grabbed the trophy victory after he took the checkered flag in ninth place. It was a close call though, as he had to brake hard to avoid Cesare Balistreri who spun in front of him during the opening lap incident.



One of the drivers involved in the ‘Big One’ was Claudio Cappelli, whose car was tapped by his teammate Thomas Toffel. Toffel’s contact with Cappelli’s #18 Race Art Technology Ford Mustang started a chain reaction that eliminated six cars from the race, but Cappelli was fortunate that his car only received minor damage. He rejoined the race and managed to claw his way back to tenth place in the end. The trophy podium on Round 6 followed upon his victory in Round 5, which he took in commanding fashion after fending off a race-long challenge from Melvin de Groot. The Italian now leads the Legend Trophy in seventh overall with 164 points, 17 ahead of Bleekemolen who is ninth in the overall EuroNASCAR 2 standings.



Riccardo Romagnoli, who entered the round in Vallelunga as the Legend Trophy leader, had a weekend to forget. The driver from The Club Motorsport failed to start Round 5 due to damage sustained in the preceding EuroNASCAR PRO race and he was involved in the ‘Big One’ on Round 6. Another top Legend Trophy driver that was involved in it was Melvin de Groot, who had to start Round 6 from the back after his car suffered a puncture before the race. The reigning Legend Trophy champion had nowhere to go and lost crucial points due to his retirement.



With the top contenders out, the door was open for Paolo Valeri to take his first Legend Trophy podium of the season. The Vict Motorsport driver finished on the podium in Round 5 with his first top-10 finish of the season and managed to take another trophy podium finish in Round 6 despite being clipped from the back by Maximilian Mason. Fortunately, he was able to keep his car running and did not make another mistake, going on to clinch the podium sweep in his return to the championship.



Sven van Laere scored important points and finished both races to move up to fourth in the Legend Trophy ranks, seven points behind Romagnoli. Home crowd favorite Arianna Casoli retained her lead in the Lady Trophy and is now fifth in the Legend Trophy standings. She is one point ahead of Roberto Benedetti, who was involved in incidents in both races. De Groot, Valeri, Eric Quintal and Matthias Hauer complete the Legend Trophy top-10. They sit ahead of Dario Caso, Kenko Miura, Gordon Barnes and three drivers who made their debut at Vallelunga: Olivier Bec, Olivier Panagiotis and Balistreri.



The battle for the special classification will resume when the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series takes on the NASCAR GP Czech Republic at Autodrom Most on August 26-27. Qualifying and all races will be streamed live on EuroNASCAR’s YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and various television services around the world.

NWES PR