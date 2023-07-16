Christian Lundgaard survived fuel conservation to earn his first career NTT IndyCar Series victory on the Streets of Toronto Sunday. The Denmark native started on the pole and led 54 of the 85 circuits to capture his second career IndyCar podium finish.

“I’m pretty drained from energy right now,” Lundgaard joked in his interview with Peacock. “The car just been fast all weekend. I said before the race that we had a car that was fast enough to win and we pulled it off.”

Lundgaard earned the victory sitting 11.7893 seconds ahead of Alex Palou, who entered the event as the series points leader by 110 driver points over Scott Dixon.

“This team, they do deserve this. If you look at where we were earlier this season and even last year at this point, we’re nowhere near this. I’m just extremely happy for everyone right now,” added Lundgaard.

Palau had to nurse his No. 10 Honda to the finish as a result of a broken wing. Palau started the afternoon 15th and picked up his sixth podium finish of the season as the result of the runner-up finish.

“I had a lot of ups and downs. Got into an accident there with the 27 (Kyle Kirkwood) and Helio (Castroneves),” said Palou. “I don’t know how we made it with this wing as the car was still handling okay.”

Colton Herta rounded out the top three finishers Sunday at Toronto after a 14th-place start. Herta told NBC / Peacock after the race that his No. 26 machine was sputtering coming to the checkered flag.

“We were in big time fuel saving mode most of the time. At the end had some real major savings,” Herta told Peacock. “Luckily we were able to save enough and make strategy work. I came across the line literally sputtering coming out of that last turn.”

Will Power and Marcas Ericsson weren’t as lucky as Herta on the fuel front as the two drivers had to pit for fuel on the final lap. Ericsson finishes 11th while Power takes home 14th.

“The strategy was right but could’ve just gotten a much bigger number earlier,” said Power. “I had no idea we were gonna run out. I was trying to put pressure on the two guys in front to run them out of fuel, and probably not watching mine close enough.”

Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden take home top-five finishes. Rounding out the top 10 were Scott McLaughlin, Marcus Armstrong, Pato O’Ward, Graham Rahal, and Felix Rosenqvist.

The series heads to Iowa Speedway for a twin-bill of races on July 22nd and 23rd. Both races on their respective day will air live on NBC and IndyCar Radio at 3:00 p.m. ET.