A Strong performance for Bergeron in the streets of Toronto

For the second time in his career, the driver of Jacombs Racing’s number 1 Mustang, Jean-Philippe Bergeron, took to the streets of Toronto for the Tiffany Gate Grand Prix. The preparation time spent on the simulator and in physical training paid off. Indeed, the driver, who was very apprehensive about this race, was already showing great confidence from the start of the practice session. After just five laps, Bergeron was comfortable with the car and knew its limits. “We made a change during practice that gave us a lot of grip. I had a high-performance car, which suited my driving perfectly,” Bergeron points out. It was from the outside of the fifth row that the driver took the start of the 35 laps on the 1.786-mile urban circuit.

The man nicknamed “Bergy” took advantage of the first curve to make his first passing move. A high-performance, consistent car and good management of brake wear enabled Bergeron to wage a fierce battle with Alex Guénette and D.J. Kennington to finish ahead of them in seventh place, just behind championship leader Treyten Lapcevich. “At the end of the race, I still had a very good car. I was even setting the fastest times. I only needed a few more laps to gain further positions,” says Bergeron, very encouraged by his performance and the quality of the car. With a fourth top-10 finish of the season in his pocket, the driver will leave Toronto for the trip to Western Canada for the races in Edmonton and Saskatoon.

The Tiffany Gate Grand Prix of Toronto will be broadcast on TSN on Sunday, July 23 at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern time) and on RDS2 on Sunday, July 30 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time).