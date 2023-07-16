Timms Leads Toyota in USAC Mid-America Midget Week Finale

Ryan Timms earned his second consecutive podium finish as he placed third to lead Toyota in Saturday’s USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series feature at Jefferson County Speedway on the final night of 2023 Mid-America Midget Week.

Over the last four races, Timms has now registered a win, a second and a third-place finish.

He was joined in the top five by fellow Toyota driver Cannon McIntosh, who placed fourth, earning the night’s Hard Charger Award after climbing up from the tenth starting position. McIntosh earned a top-seven finish in each of the week’s three Mid-American Midget Week events, with a second on Friday at Jefferson County and a seventh earlier in the week at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds.

Four more Toyota-powered drivers finished in the top ten as Jacob Denney placed sixth, Justin Grant was seventh, Bryant Wiedeman was eighth and Gavin Miller finished ninth.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series is off until August 18 when the series reconvenes at Wayne County Speedway in Wayne City, Ill.

Quotes:

Ryan Timms, Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota: “Congrats to Tanner Thorson. We just needed a little bit more tonight. We fell back to ninth on the start but fought our way back in it and we had a shot to win it late. Thanks to our entire team, along with JBL and Toyota. The start of the season was shaky, but we’ve figured a couple things out now and I’m feeling a lot more comfortable. I think the rest of the season is going to be better.”

Cannon McIntosh, Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports: “We just got into traffic and got a little tight in the middle of the race and started to struggle. We were in the ballpark, we just needed to be a little freer to run with the top guys. Overall, another really good effort by our team. Just thankful to be back in a good spot. I think we found our speed. We just need to get a little better and we’ll be contending for wins. I have to thank Toyota, GearWrench, Mobil 1, K1 RaceGear, Bell Helmets and all the great partners we have that make all of this possible.”

