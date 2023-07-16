Butcher Emerges Late For Redbud 400 Win, 1-2 Finish For Wilson Motorsports

Cole Butcher took his first-career ASA STARS National Tour win in the Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway. He took the lead from teammate Gio Ruggiero with 93 laps to go and drove away in the caution-free final stage for his first ASA STARS National Tour win.

Ty Majeski was the class of the field for the first three-quarters of the Redbud 400, taking the lead from the jump and leading over 280 laps to start the race. However, pit stops just before the final stage would be his undoing, losing the lead to Ruggiero just before the lap 300 mark and would ultimately finish third in his first Redbud 400 start.

Not only was it Butcher’s first win with the series, it was also his first win with Wilson Motorsports as part of a 1-2 finish for the team. By virtue of his victory, the Porter’s Lake, Nova Scotia native becomes just the third Canadian to win an ASA-sanctioned race (Junior Hanley, John Cadman), and the first to do so since Cadman won a race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in 1992. He also becomes the second Canadian to win the Redbud following Hanley’s win in 2004.

“It’s finally nice to get my first Super Late Model win, especially being here. We have tracks at home just like this so it feels extra special. Happy Birthday to my Father, this one’s for him. Me and Donnie Wilson, we’ve been together six or seven years now, and it’s time.”

The top-five was rounded out by a pair of former Redbud winners – Kyle Crump and Dalton Armstrong.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads back to the state of Wisconsin for the third and final time on Tuesday, August 1 for the Gandrud Auto Group 250 at Wisconsin International Raceway. More information will be released soon.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR