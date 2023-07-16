The ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East joined forces Saturday at Iowa Speedway for a combination event just outside of Des Moines, Iowa.

William Sawalich won the pole with a lap of 24.143 seconds and an average speed of 130.473 mph in the 20-minute timed qualifying session. Luke Fenhaus earned the second starting spot sitting 0.414 seconds behind Sawalich. Lavar Scott, Toni Breidinger and Jesse Love rounded out the top five starters.

Sawalich cruised at the front of the field until the No. 15 of Conner Jones spun with two laps to go in turns one and two. The seventh caution of the night sent the race into overtime and set-up a two-lap dash between Sawalich and Fenhaus.

During the green-white-checkered attempt, Fenhaus managed to grab the lead from Sawalich to win the event despite Sawalich leading 155 of the 156 circuits.

“I knew I had to win the race.I knew he wasn’t giving me the top and just had to hit my restart right and not spin the tires,” said Fenhous, leading just one lap of the event and earning his second victory in the ARCA East ranks.

With Sawalich choosing the inside, getting the top to work and playing the restart right was all on the mind of Fenhous.

“I was just trying to get the top to work. I didn’t think it was the best, but, I was trying to make it work. I was really free in, really free off, it was hot and slick all day today. To come out on top means a lot as it was a big one for us,” the winner continued.

Fenhous scored a win earlier in the year at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in the ARCA East back in March.

Sawalich finishes second sitting 0.301 seconds behind the race winner.

Jesse Love battled issues with his No. 20 Toyota all race long, even starting at the rear of the field for unapproved adjustments. The driver came to pit road for more adjustments during an early caution period prior to the first of two scheduled race breaks.

Love’s team, leading the ARCA Menards Series points standings coming into the event, continued making adjustments all race long to eventually finish third.

Lavar Scott and Toni Breidinger rounded out the top five.

Taking home top 10s were Andres Perez de Lara, Christian Rose, Conner Jones, Frankie Muniz and Jon Garrett.

The race had seven caution flags with two of those as the result of race breaks.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series East will again join forces with the ARCA Menards Series on August 11th at Lucas Oil Raceway Park in Indianapolis. The event will air live on FS1.

The ARCA Menards Series will shift focus to Pocono Raceway on July 21st. That event can be seen live on FS1 and heard on MRN Radio at 6:00 p.m. ET.