Heavy Overnight Rain Washes Out ASCS National Competition At Batesville Motor Speedway

Unfortunately, heavy overnight rain has rendered the grounds in and around the Batesville Motor Speedway saturated beyond use for Saturday’s events with the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com.

The series will try again on Friday, July 21 at Rush County Speedway in La Crosse, Kan.for $5,000 to win, then Saturday, July 22 at 81-Speedway in Park City, Kan. for $4,000 to win

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Live coverage of the American Sprint Car Series can be found at http://www.racindirt.com. Fans can choose to subscribe for $32.99 a month or $199.99 a year. RacinDirt.com broadcasts can be viewed on your Smart TV, Mobile Devices, and your Laptop or Computer. New subscribers can receive 25% off when they use promo code ASCS2023 at checkout.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ascsracing).

ASCS PR