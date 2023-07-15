Rain Claims ASCS A-Feature at Thunderbird Speedway

Making every effort to get Friday's program in with the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com at Thunderbird Speedway, Mother Nature swooped in and ended the 25-lap affair with 11 Laps officially completed.

Under caution for a stalled car, the wind, which had started to intensify a few laps earlier, finally increased to an unsafe level and forced the field to the Pits. It wasn't long before lightning flashed over the track, and heavy rain began to fall.

To that point, Wayne Johnson had led every lap and was on track to land his 60th career win.

As the race fell short of the halfway mark, and a checked flag was not thrown, all prize money will be paid evenly ($770) to each A-Feature starter, and 86-points awarded.

Eligible National Tour teams will also receive full appearance money.

The Driver's Project Qualifying and AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races were completed. Kade Morton established a new ASCS Track Record with a time of 17.331-seconds. Heat Race wins went to Jeffrey Newell, Brandon Anderson, and Wayne Johnson.

The American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com will try again on Saturday, July 15, at Batesville Motor Speedway. Gates opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Admission is $20 for adults, $5 for youth (7-14), and free for kids six and under.

Batesville Motor Speedway is located at 5090 Heber Springs Rd. in Locust Grove, Ark. Information on the track is online at http:// batesvillemotorspeedway.com.

Race Results:

ASCS National / ASCS Sooner

Thunderbird Speedway (Muskogee, Okla.)

Friday, July 14, 2023

Car Count: 25

The Driver's Project Group Qualifying (Top 4 in each group invert into Heat Races)

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 8M-Kade Morton, 17.331[2]; 2. 7M-Chance Morton, 17.481[8]; 3. 14-Jordon Mallett, 17.504[1]; 4. 12-Jeffrey Newell, 17.518[3]; 5. 36-Jason Martin, 17.632[4]; 6. 2-Whit Gastineau, 17.794[6]; 7. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 17.992[7]; 8. 25B-Blaine Baxter, 18.061[9]; 9. 6-Christopher Townsend, 18.123[5]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 10-Landon Britt, 17.829[2]; 2. 87J-Jace Park, 18.019[1]; 3. 3-Howard Moore, 18.100[4]; 4. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 18.107[3]; 5. 71-Channin Tankersley, 18.166[5]; 6. 1H-Hank Davis, 18.549[6]; 7. 90-Lance Norick, 18.556[7]; 8. 17-Wout Hoffmans, 18.999[8]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 18.240[2]; 2. 47K-Kaylee Bryson, 18.427[4]; 3. 95-Matt Covington, 18.517[8]; 4. 13-Elijah Gile, 18.694[3]; 5. 50Z-Zach Chappell, 18.767[6]; 6. 91-Michael Day, 19.216[5]; 7. 26M-Fred Mattox, 19.228[7]; 8. 3X-Tanner Conn, 19.537[1]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races (All Drivers advance to the A-Feature):

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Jeffrey Newell[1]; 2. 14-Jordon Mallett[2]; 3. 7M-Chance Morton[3]; 4. 45X-Kyler Johnson[7]; 5. 25B-Blaine Baxter[8]; 6. 6-Christopher Townsend[9]; 7. 36-Jason Martin[5]; 8. 8M-Kade Morton[4]; 9. 2-Whit Gastineau[6]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]; 2. 3-Howard Moore[2]; 3. 87J-Jace Park[3]; 4. 10-Landon Britt[4]; 5. 71-Channin Tankersley[5]; 6. 1H-Hank Davis[6]; 7. 90-Lance Norick[7]; 8. 17-Wout Hoffmans[8]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson[4]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 3. 50Z-Zach Chappell[5]; 4. 47K-Kaylee Bryson[3]; 5. 26M-Fred Mattox[7]; 6. 91-Michael Day[6]; 7. 13-Elijah Gile[1]; 8. 3X-Tanner Conn[8]

A-Feature incomplete due to rain

Driver's Project Quick Time: Kade Morton 17.331-seconds (NTR)

High Point Driver: Wayne Johnson

ASCS PR