Toyotas Take Four of the Top Five in USAC at Jefferson County

Ryan Timms placed second to lead four Toyotas into the top five in Friday night’s USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series feature at Jefferson County Speedway in the second round of 2023 Mid-America Midget Week.

Timms led the first 16 laps before turning the lead over to eventual winner Logan Seavey. He was able to pull back up next to Seavey on a late race restart with four laps remaining but wasn’t quite able to pull off the pass for the win.

Timms was joined on the podium by fellow Toyota driver Cannon McIntosh, who finished third, one spot ahead of Jade Avedisian with Justin Grant making it four Toyotas in the top five with a fifth place showing.

Three more Toyotas earned top-10 finishes with Emerson Axsom placing eighth, Jacob Denney was ninth and Taylor Reimer finished tenth.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series is back at Jefferson County Speedway to close out Mid-America Midget Week on Saturday night.

Quotes:

Ryan Timms, Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota: “Logan found the middle of the track during the middle of the race, and I really thought it was just going to be the top of the track working. On the last restart, I got underneath him and probably should have protected, but I stayed up high. I want to thank Toyota and JBL. We have a really fast race car. I don’t know if we had a better car than Seavey, but it was just as good.”

Cannon McIntosh, Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports Toyota: “We had a really good car. I feel if we had the extra 10 laps that we’ll have tomorrow I feel like we’re going to be really good toward the end. We’re getting back to where we want to be. Big thanks to Toyota, GearWrench, Mobil 1, K1 RaceGear and Bell Helmets for making all of this possible. We should be in the second row tomorrow if we get through the heat race. We’ll take the same approach and just try to be a little bit better in the feature tomorrow.”

TRD PR