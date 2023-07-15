Flowdynamics Sprint Car Team Returns to Home Track Saturday Night

The Flowdynamics Racing Team returns to action on its home track, Perris Auto Speedway, with the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars this Saturday night, July 15th. It will be the sixth start of the year for Logan Williams and the fourth for his teammate Matt McCarthy. Spectator gates at the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval will open at 5:00 p.m. and racing will start at 7:00.

Saturday’s race will be the first competition for Yorba Linda, California-based Williams since June 27th at the Bakersfield Speedway. In his first five starts in the 2023 campaign, Williams has two top-five finishes and three top-10s. His best outing of the year came at his last Perris appearance when he placed fourth on June 10th. Four of his five races have been at Perris. In addition to the fourth-place result, he has also finished fifth, seventh, and 22nd there. His average main event finish through five races is 10.20.

For McCarthy, Saturday will be his fourth race of the year. So far, all of his races this year have been at Perris. In his initial three starts, he has a couple of top-10 results. His last outing in the immaculate #28M car came at the annual salute to Indy on May 27th when he came home in eighth position. Six weeks before that he ended up 9th on the track that is located just miles from his Riverside, California home. He kicked off his 2023 campaign when he placed 15th on March 18th. His main event finishing average is 10.66.

Going into this week’s race, Williams has climbed all the way up to 11th in the championship standings. That is quite an accomplishment seeing that he has contested less than 50% of the races on the 2023 schedule. McCarthy is currently 25th. However, he could climb the points ladder with a good night on Saturday as he is only 29 points out of 19th.

Adult tickets for Saturday’s show are $30.00. For seniors 65 and over, it is $25.00. Kids 6-12 get in for $5.00 and children 5 and under are admitted free. The fairgrounds charge $10.00 for parking. Advanced tickets are available until noon on Saturday online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. For fans who do not wish to buy advance tickets, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window each race night.

Whenever you get the chance to meet the Flowdynamics drivers in person, be sure to visit them in the pits. They will be glad to sign autographs for you and each will have their fine-looking team shirts available.

If you or your company would like to be a part of one of the West Coast’s most prominent sprint car teams for the upcoming season, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

FlowDynamics PR