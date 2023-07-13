SRX Announces Race Location Change

Throughout the last week, the state of Vermont and city of Barre, VT have been devastated by intense rain and catastrophic flooding, leading to a declaration of a State of Emergency by President Joe Biden. Our thoughts at SRX are with the people of Vermont.

After two days of conversations between SRX Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk, Governor Phil Scott and Thunder Road Track Owner, Chris Michaud, we have collectively made the difficult yet necessary decision to move the location of next week’s race from Thunder Road Speedbowl to Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, CT.

While we’re disappointed to not visit Thunder Road this summer, SRX is announcing that we have awarded Thunder Road a 2024 race date. Thunder Road will refund all tickets that were purchased for this year’s race.

SRX PR