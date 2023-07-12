SRX Announces Fleetwood Family of Brands as Official Partner

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced Fleetwood Family of Brands as an Official SRX Series Partner. The partnership will see the Fleetwood Family of Brands, that include Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, and American Coach, serve as the Official RV Manufacturer of SRX. Through the partnership, the Fleetwood Family of Brands will supply SRX with four recreational vehicles for series’ official and driver lounge usage at the six events this summer.

"We are excited about our partnership with SRX, where motorhomes and racing have been a perfect match for generations. Our motorhomes have enhanced the racing experience for both teams and race fans, fostering memories and championship moments that last a lifetime. With SRX, we have an exceptional platform to showcase the Fleetwood Family of brands and our lineup of award-winning Class A motorhomes," said Alan Farash, Vice President and General Manager, Fleetwood Family of brands.

“We are really happy to have the Fleetwood Family of brands join us at SRX,” said SRX Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk. “As a manufacturer, they are first-class, and I know our staff and drivers will be comfortable in the beautiful motorhomes that they have provided us. This is a deal that started at a Dragway with a chat between a champion driver, myself, and Alan. Now the Fleetwood Family of brands is heading to 6 iconic short tracks all around America. Whether it’s manufacturing motorhomes or racing, Alan and his team pair up with winners.”

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

SRX PR