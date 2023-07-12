Bergeron confident ahead of the race in the streets of Toronto

St-Donat driver Jean-Philippe Bergeron will be back on track for the Tiffany Gate Grand Prix of Toronto, taking place this Friday in downtown Toronto. One of the most eagerly awaited Nascar Pinty’s races of the season, twenty-eight cars are expected to take to the track on the 1.755-mile urban circuit.

Victim of an accident at the last two races, Bergeron will be hoping to bounce back at this event. He finished 13th on the same circuit last year, when he drove his first laps as a rookie. Toronto’s urban circuit is renowned for its high level of difficulty. The high-top speeds achieved on the straights and the lack of clearance leave no room for error. “Last year I found the event very physically demanding. I’ll certainly be better prepared this year,” points out the driver who suffered from dehydration in 2022.

Bergeron, who will be driving his Jacombs Racing number 1 Mustang specially designed for road circuits, will have very little time to experience the circuit on Friday. The drivers and their teams will have just over an hour of track time in the middle of the day, which will combine practice and qualifying. “I’d love to finish the race in the Top-10. With such a difficult track and the large number of cars present, my primary goal is to run a clean race, bring the car home intact and accumulate as many championship points as possible. I’m confident of putting in a good performance,” says Bergeron.

The 35-lap race will take place on Friday, July 14 at 5:10 p.m., and will be broadcast live on TSN + in Canada and FloRacing in the United States. It will then be televised on TSN on Sunday, July 23 at 3 p.m. and on RDS on July 30 at 11 a.m.

JP Bergeron PR