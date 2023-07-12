Kevin Lacroix returns to the Grand Prix of Toronto in search of back-to-back wins

The NASCAR Pinty’s championship will be returning to the streets of Toronto this upcoming weekend for the fifth round of the season. The Tiffany Gate Grand Prix will take place in the downtown core of the city as drivers race around Toronto’s Exhibition Place. Kevin Lacroix will be back behind the wheel of the #74 NAPA Auto Parts |Valvoline car on Friday afternoon, July 14th.

Lacroix has been rapid and consistent in every race thus far this season, finishing in the Top 5 in every event and currently sitting second in the driver’s championship. He is 23 points behind Treyten Lapcevich in the top spot, and is searching for his first win of the season to narrow the points gap. Lacroix has a fondness for the Toronto street circuit, having won the 35-lap race one year prior. This time, he will be looking to defend his win and climb on to the top step of the podium once again.

The 11-turn, 2.874 km circuit is the host to one of Canada’s largest motorsport events and poses as a challenging endeavour for drivers from start to finish. Its narrow corners and unforgiving walls make precision and technical skill of utmost importance. These same elements are also what make drivers like Lacroix stand out amongst the rest, as overtaking opportunities are slim.

“This is one of the more difficult circuits we race at, but I’m greatly looking forward to it,” said Kevin Lacroix. “I had a great time here last year and I’ll be doing everything I can with the team to replicate our performance and bring home another win in Toronto. We’ve been competitive this season, but we’re hungry for more and we’ll be ready to give our maximum effort to battle for the victory.”

The start of the Tiffany Gate Grand Prix of Toronto will take place at 5:10 pm ET. The race will be broadcast live on the TSN+ app.

Kevin Lecroix PR