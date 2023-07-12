Wednesday, Jul 12

Rain Cancels DIRTcar Summer Nationals at Shadyhill

Due to rainfall already received throughout Wednesday morning and more wet weather in the forecast, DIRTcar and Shadyhill Speedway officials have canceled Wednesday’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events. There will be no makeup date.

 

Both series will return to action Thursday, July 13 at Butler Motor Speedway in Quincy, MI, in the kickoff to the fifth and final week of Hell Tour competition.

 

Tickets will be on sale at the gate. If you can’t be there, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

 

DIRTcar Series PR

Speedway Digest Staff

