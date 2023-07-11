Former Pat Schauer Memorial Rookie of the Year Award Winners Headed to ASA 50th Anniversary Racers Reunion

The list of drivers returning their RSVP’s for the 50th Anniversary ASA Racers Reunion is growing by the day.

A trio of former Pat Schauer Memorial Rookie of the Year Award winners has joined that list and are headed to Anderson Speedway for the Reunion and the 57th Annual Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway on July 15.

1994 ASA Rookie of Year Dave Sensiba; 1995 top rookie Rick Beebe and 2002 winner David Stremme are among the latest to confirm their intentions to attend the ASA Racers Reunion.

Stremme, who in 2002 topped a rookie class that included future NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch and Florida short track standout and second generation racer Wayne Anderson, was a two-time winner during his rookie ASA campaign. After his ASA Rookie of the Year title, Stremme signed a driver development contract with Chip Ganassi Racing, driving for Phoenix Racing in what was then the NASCAR Busch Series. In 2005, Stremme moved into Ganassi’s Cup program, and in 2006 piloted the iconic No.40 Coors Light Dodge. He would make 200 starts in NASCAR’s premier division.

Rick Beebe, the 1995 ASA Rookie titlist, won a pair of ASA National Tour races during his career, but may be best remembered for a race he didn’t win. In 1997 at LaCrosse Fairgrounds Speedway in West Salem, WI, Beebe was denied his first ever victory in the traveling series when he was involved in a wild last-lap incident that saw his car straddle the frontstretch wall at the start-finish line. He would come back to win the very next week at Berlin Raceway in Marne, MI.

Sensiba, who began his racing career in 1983 in Michigan, was the top rookie in ASA in 1994. Perhaps the best ASA driver with over 100 career starts to never win a national tour race, Sensiba was consistently competitive, winning poles and posting top five finishes. He attended the 2022 version of the ASA Reunion at Anderson Speedway last summer along with his father and fellow ASA Racer Bob Sensiba. They both plan on being at the 2023 version of the racer’s reunion.

The trio of Pat Schauer Memorial Rookie of the Year award winners are the latest drivers that have announced their intention of attending the 50th Annual ASA Racers Reunion of what officials expect to be many drivers, car owners and crew members who raced in the series, plus officials and staff that worked at the Pendleton, IN-based sanctioning body.

Tickets for the 50th Anniversary ASA Racers Reunion are available for a special price of $50. These tickets include access to the Racers Reunion luncheon, a Q&A session with ASA legends, an autograph session with these same legends, and a ticket to the 57th Annual Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400. Tickets for the ASA Racers Reunion can be purchased by calling Anderson Speedway at 765-642-0206 or by visiting the trackside ticket office located at 1311 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Anderson, IN 46016.

On-track activities for the 57th Annual Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 will kick off on Friday, July 14th with inspection and practice for the ASA STARS National Tour. Go Fas Pole Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday afternoon, July 15th, with the Redbud 400 set to go green at 7:30PM Eastern Time. Tickets for the event are currently being offered at a special price of $20 for an adult ticket until Friday, July 14th. Tickets for children aged 6-12 are $10 and children aged 5 and under are free. To purchase tickets, or for more information, contact or visit Anderson Speedway’s main ticket office.

The Redbud 400 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA CRA Super Series, which will be the third race of the CRA season. Jake Garcia won the North/South SLM Challenge at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on July 2.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Ty Majeski is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Father’s Day 100 at the Milwaukee Mile.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR