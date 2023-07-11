Rain Halts Tuesday’s Red Dirt USAC Midget Event

Saturated grounds, coupled with more early morning precipitation on race day, has forced cancellation of Tuesday Night Thunder featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship on July 11 at Meeker, Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway.

Nearly 10 inches of rain has fallen at the track since last Thursday and another 2.5 inches of accumulation overnight has made conditions at the 1/4-mile dirt oval unraceable for this evening.

The Red Dirt event was to be the opener of Mid-America Midget Week.

All tickets purchased for the Red Dirt event through MyRacePass will be refunded as soon as possible.

The USAC National Midgets now travel north to Beloit, Kansas on Wednesday night, July 12, for the 12th running of the Chad McDaniel Memorial at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds.

From there, the series moves to Fairbury, Nebraska’s Jefferson County Speedway, starting Thursday, July 13, with an open practice followed by two-straight nights of racing during the Riverside Chevrolet Midwest Midget Championship presented by Westin Packaged Meats & Schmidt’s Sanitation on Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15, the latter of which concludes with a $10,000-to-win, 40-lap feature event.

RACE DETAILS:

On Wednesday night, July 12, it’s the 12th running of the Chad McDaniel Memorial at Beloit, Kansas’ Mitchell County Fairgrounds featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and the NOW600/Jayhusker Non-Wing & Restricted Micro Sprints. Front gates open at 5pm Central with the drivers meeting at 6pm and hot laps at 6:30pm followed by qualifying and racing. General admission tickets are $25 with high school students and younger just $5. All access passes are available as well for $35 and available at the pit gate on the day of the show only.

To close out Mid-America Midget Week on Friday and Saturday, July 14-15, it’s on to Fairbury, Nebraska’s Jefferson County Speedway for two-straight nights of the Riverside Chevrolet Midwest Midget Championship presented by Westin Packaged Meats and Schmidt’s Sanitation featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, plus the NOW 600/Jayhusker Non-Wing and Restricted Micro Sprints. Gates open at 5pm Central with qualifying at 6:30pm followed by racing. General admission tickets are $20 on Friday and $30 on Saturday with high school students and younger just $5. Reserved seating is $60 for a two-day pass and is available online only at www.JeffersonCountySpeedway. com under the “Buy Tickets” tab. All access passes are available as well for $35 ($10 for kids 5 and under) and available at the pit gate on the day of the show only. Kids age Practice will be held from 5-7pm Central on Thursday, July 13. Pit passes are $20 and grandstands are free. There will be a free Shrimp Boil/BBQ at the track campground at 8pm after practice for all race teams, fans, etc.

USAC PR