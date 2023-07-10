Tyler Reif Joins Central Coast Cabinets Racing for Shasta

16-year-old Tyler Reif of Las Vegas, Nev. will join a new team for his ARCA Menards Series West campaign at Shasta Speedway on July 29, moving to Todd and Kelly Souza’s Central Coast Cabinets No. 13 Ford Mustang. Reif currently ranks fourth in the 2023 championship with a win at Phoenix and a third-place finish at Irwindale Speedway in April as his highlights.

Veteran crew chief Michael Munoz will be at the helm on the No. 13 with David Cooley on the spotter’s stand. Driver Todd Souza of Watsonville, Calif., a veteran of 114 starts in the series, will slide over to the No. 3 Ford for Shasta Speedway.

Reif and Central Coast Cabinets will team up for Shasta Speedway in Anderson, Calif. for a one-race opportunity, with the remaining 2023 plans for Reif to be determined.

Tyler Reif PR