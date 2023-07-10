Butch Miller RSVP’s to ASA 50th Anniversary Racers Reunion

Butch Miller is coming back to Anderson Speedway to see some of his former competitors from the America Speed Association as part of the track’s 50th Anniversary ASA Racers Reunion on July 15.

“I’m not really much for this kind of stuff,” Miller admitted. “But I got calls from some of the guys I used to race against, and decided I wanted to come.”

Henry “Butch” Miller is one of the all-time greats in American motorsports. While he raced in all three of NASCAR’s top-tier divisions and found some success, it was his prowess on the country’s short tracks that made him a legend.

Miller, who called Coopersville, MI home for most of his short track career, is a former winner of the Snowball Derby and the Slinger Nationals. It is estimated that he won over 300 short track races in a career that has spanned five decades.

He is perhaps best known for his success in ASA, where he won 50 times (third all-time) and won 51 poles (first all-time). He ranks second on the all-time laps led list with over 10,000 and claimed three ASA National Championships (1987, 1988 and 1994).

Miller is a three-time Redbud 400 winner at Anderson Speedway, winning all three of them in succession (1987, 1988 & 1989), the only driver to win the grueling 400 lap race three consecutive years. He’s also a two-time Winchester 400 winner (’87 & ’89) and two-time All-American 400 winner (’88 & 89) under the ASA banner.

Miller will join Dave Watson, Mike Miller and Scott Hansen as former Redbud 400 winners at the ASA Racers Reunion, for what officials expect to be many drivers, car owners and crew members who raced in the series, plus officials and staff that worked at the Pendleton-based sanctioning body that plan to attend.

Tickets for the 50th Anniversary ASA Racers Reunion are available for a special price of $50. These tickets include access to the Racers Reunion luncheon, a Q&A session with ASA legends, an autograph session with these same legends, and a ticket to the 57th Annual Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400. Tickets for the ASA Racers Reunion can be purchased by calling Anderson Speedway at 765-642-0206 or by visiting the trackside ticket office located at 1311 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Anderson, IN 46016.

On-track activities for the 57th Annual Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 will kick off on Friday, July 14th with inspection and practice for the ASA STARS National Tour. Go Fas Pole Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday afternoon, July 15th, with the Redbud 400 set to go green at 7:30PM Eastern Time. Tickets for the event are currently being offered at a special price of $20 for an adult ticket until Friday, July 14th. Tickets for children aged 6-12 are $10 and children aged 5 and under are free. To purchase tickets, or for more information, contact or visit Anderson Speedway’s main ticket office.

The Redbud 400 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA CRA Super Series, which will be the third race of the CRA season. Gio Ruggiero won the opener at Salem Speedway, while race two will be contested on Sunday, July 2 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Ty Majeski is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Father’s Day 100 at the Milwaukee Mile.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR