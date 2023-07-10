SRX and South Point Announce Partnership

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa as an official SRX Series Sponsor. South Point will be the primary sponsor of Ryan Newman and Kevin Harvick throughout the 2023 SRX season.

“It’s a pleasure for me to join the SRX family of sponsors. We at South Point enjoy racing and its fans. We look forward to racing with Ryan and Kevin as they are two great drivers that are also personal friends of mine,” said Michael Gaughan, Owner of the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa

“I’ve known the Gaughan family for years and know that racing is in their blood. Having been a teammate to Brendan back in my Penske days, I know how important their businesses are to them,” said Ryan Newman. “I am honored to represent their family by wearing the South Point Casino name on my SRX car. I look forward to our debut at Stafford, CT where I was fortunate enough to win last year.”

“Driving the South Point car is going to be really fun for me. The Gaughan family has always supported many forms of racing and being around the track all these years have become great friends. Looking forward to representing South Point on Thursday Night Thunder on ESPN,” said Kevin Harvick.

“It’s exciting to have South Point Casino join us as a full-time sponsor. Michael Gaughan is a friend of racing and a phenomenal ambassador for the sport,” said SRX Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk. “When I first spoke with Michael about South Point being involved, he was so excited about Ryan and Kevin that he decided to sponsor them both! I want to thank Michael Gaughan for stepping in as a new sponsor to SRX, and more importantly for him being a friend. He is loyal, smart, and loves racing and the fans.”

SRX PR