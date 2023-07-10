Formula One Champion Super Excited About NASCAR Race, Cheers On Fellow Red Bull Racer

Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen is seemingly a massive fan of NASCAR, staying up late to cheer on Shane van Gisbergen in his first-ever race as the New Zealander completed a memorable debut win in Chicago.

The 34-year-old Supercars driver was third on the grid but nonetheless pulled off a great win on the street circuit and earned the applause from F1 star Verstappen who heaped praise on the Kiwi, stating;

“I stayed awake to watch it, I’ve never felt so nervous in my life watching someone else race and trying to win it. I was literally screaming in front of the TV or like my monitor for him to win.”

Many drivers have switched disciplines and cars to try their hand at other race series, but to do so and complete an instant win is rare indeed. It’s the first time that any debut driver has won a NASCAR race in 60 years.

“That’s really, really impressive to jump in a car you don’t know. They’re very hard cars to drive, and he just goes in there, and he absolutely dominates the race.” Verstappen commented.

“I know he’s a great driver, I know what he’s capable of and I know how good he is at different kinds of disciplines. I mean, he’s great, of course, at V8s [Supercars], that’s what he knows, but he’s great in a rally car as well, and clearly, he’s great in a NASCAR as well. That’s Shane. He’s a crazy right-foot braker still.” Verstappen added.

The driving skills needed to get around a NASCAR track, even a street circuit such as the one used in Chicago, are entirely different from what’s required to get around a Formula 1 track at high speed, and Verstappen admits it’s not something he is capable of doing.

“I see it all the time on the simulator. He’s also part of Team Redline, and sometimes we race together,"

“It’s quite insane that he’s that fast with that technique. But it’s also very good on fuel, for example, the way he drives. It’s interesting, I mean, I can’t do it, but he grew up like that.” Verstappen exclaimed.

As for the chances of the Dutch driver switching to NASCAR, well, it seems such a move isn’t going to happen any time soon;

“It’s not my style. I like watching, I think it’s really, really cool, and I was happy for Shane. I’m happy to maybe go there and just have a beer myself and enjoy the show.”

As for F1 drivers taking on the NASCAR challenge, it’s worth noting that another F1 champion, Jenson Button (who won the Formula One Championship in 2009), is currently trying his hand at NASCAR, having previously successfully moved into Super GT.