Tucker Anderson triumphs at Sugar Creek Raceway on Saturday

A successful 2023 campaign for 16-year-old Tucker Anderson continued in Saturday’s United Championship Racing Alliance feature at Sugar Creek Raceway.



Following several strong performances inside the Top 3, Anderson finally broke through for his first major victory in a Crate Late Model this season by dominating Sugar Creek from the outside pole, earning a race-winning paycheck of $3,000 in the process.



Anderson was eager to find his way back to victory lane and did not want to settle for just Top 3 finishes. Now with a Crate Late Model win under his belt, Anderson is confident he can tally several more victories before the end of 2023.



“This win means a lot,” Anderson said. “Things haven’t quite been the way they were last year. We haven’t struggled, but we were just so fast in 2022. Now I think we’re finally starting to find ourselves and we should be pretty good going forward.”



Despite putting together his best run of the year, Anderson’s evening at Sugar Creek was far from a smooth experience.



After winning his heat, Anderson quickly took control of the feature and began to pull away despite losing his receiver on Lap 19. Anderson was unsure if his car would make it to the end of the event but persevered through the adversity to cross the start-finish line first.



Staying calm under pressure is one of many qualities Anderson has taken in from Coltman Farms Racing. Not only does Coltman Farms Racing sponsor his personal cars, but Anderson has also started running several races in the organization’s Limited Late Model.



Being able to lean on the expertise of Brett Coltman has helped Anderson get more comfortable with Coltman Farms Racing’s Limited Late Model and with his own program. Anderson worked tirelessly to get ready for Sugar Creek and credits the valuable knowledge passed down by everyone who has helped him for making his car so strong on Saturday.



“Coltman Farms Racing has helped me out a lot,” Anderson said. “We’ve been testing [my personal car] a lot and learned the front end was messed up, so we changed the front end and got it back to where it was supposed to be. I can’t thank them enough. If I have any questions, they are ready to help.



“I also appreciate Ray Cook’s mentorship along with the hard work put in by crew for every race. Saturday was a great night, and I can’t wait to have many more.”



Anderson is optimistic his triumph in a Crate Late Model on Saturday evening will give him significant momentum heading into the summer.



Having enjoyed success in all forms of dirt racing since he began competing actively at the age of 10, Anderson has never once doubted his ability to excel behind the wheel. He had hoped to exceed his win total from 2022 by this point in the season, but Anderson said that goal is still attainable with plenty of races left on his schedule.



“This is a big booster for sure,” Anderson said. “We’ve ran second more times than we’ve won. A lot of work went into winning [at Sugar Creek] and now we want more.”



Anderson does not have an exact plan laid out for the rest of 2023, but he does intend to chase a Limited Late Model victory with Coltman Farms Racing next weekend at Rome Speedway.



He will then travel with Coltman Farms Racing through the remaining races on the UMP DIRTCar Nationals schedule, where he looks to acquire as much information as possible from assisting his veteran teammates in Kenny Collins and David McCoy.



Anderson would like to thank his family, his crew, Coltman Farms Racing, MPM Marketing, Beaverdam Trucking, Vinson Sims Construction, Ray Cook Racing and Wimpy Enterprises.



To follow along with Tucker Anderson’s racing, like his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ tuckerandersonracing.

MPM PR