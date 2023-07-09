Matt Covington Wins The Steve King Memorial At Dodge City Raceway Park!

Adding his name to the list of winners at Dodge City Raceway Park, Matt Covington captured the $5,088 to win Steve King Memorial with the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com.

Covington’s second win of the season with the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com, the victory is his 18th overall in 368 A-Feature starts, and first at the Dodge City Raceway Park.

“We had a really good car, and I’ll admit, I had some lucky breaks with Wayne and Bubak dropping out, but that No. 36 has been kicking my butt all year, so I can’t be talking too much trash, but we got him this time,” said Covington. “With Jason restarting behind me, I knew I had to be perfect because he’s good here. We saw that last night, so I didn’t want to give him any chances.”

The third leader of the 30-lap affair, the first 17 laps were commanded by Wayne Johnson. A couple of close calls in traffic that allowed Jason Martin and Jake Bubak to close the gap on the Outlaw Wings No. 2c, disaster struck Johnson working the 18th circuit, as the car coasted in the infield off the backstretch.

Having worked by Martin for the runner-up spot at the same time Wayne’s night came to a close, Jake Bubak took command in the Ochs Racing No. 1x, but the lead was short-lived as mechanical failure struck as Jake competed Lap 19. Nearly eighth-tenths of a second ahead of the race for second when the car began to slow into the first and second turns, that battle went the way of Matt Covington as the caution lights blinked on.

In clean air on the restart, Covington pulled away quickly, with his advantage growing to over two seconds before caution lights came on one last time on Lap 26. Setting up a four laps dash to the finish, Martin stayed with the No. 95 on the start but would not keep pace as Covington sped away by 1.255-seconds.

Jason Martin crossed second for his 25th career podium finish, with Jordon Mallett taking the final podium step. Landon Britt moved up spot spots to fourth, with Christopher Townsend advancing eight positions to complete the top five. Kyler Johnson, sixth, was chased by Howard Moore in seventh. Jeremy Campbell, Whit Gastineau, and Brandon Anderson, who also made up eight spots, rounded out the top ten.

The night started with The Driver’s Project Qualifying, which saw Wayne Johnson and Jordon Mallett tie for the new record at 14.215-seconds, only to have Jason Martin retake the record with a 14.104-second lap. AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race wins went the way of Kansas, with Kyler Johnson, Jordan Knight, and Jeremy Campbell earning wins. The KSE Hard Charger of the night was Christopher Townsend.

Race Results:

ASCS National

Dodge City Raceway Park (Dodge City, Kan.)

Steve King Memorial - Night 2

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Car Count: 21

The Driver's Project Group Qualifying (Top 4 in each group invert into Heat Races)

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 14-Jordon Mallett, 14.215[4]; 2. 3-Howard Moore, 14.383[7]; 3. 10-Landon Britt, 14.425[1]; 4. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 14.568[3]; 5. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 14.747[5]; 6. 6-Christopher Townsend, 14.828[6]; 7. 72-Ray Seemann, 15.034[2]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 14.215[2]; 2. 95-Matt Covington, 14.429[7]; 3. 2J-Zach Blurton, 14.521[6]; 4. 88-Jordan Knight, 14.586[4]; 5. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 14.721[5]; 6. 6T-Kaden Taylor, 14.729[3]; 7. 10T-Tyler Knight, 15.162[1]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin, 14.104[4]; 2. 1X-Jake Bubak, 14.347[7]; 3. 2-Whit Gastineau, 14.388[6]; 4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, 14.577[1]; 5. 7C-Chris Morgan, 14.851[3]; 6. 938-Bradley Fezard, 14.900[2]; 7. 91-Michael Day, 15.056[5]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races (All Drivers advance to the A-Feature):

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 45X-Kyler Johnson[1]; 2. 10-Landon Britt[2]; 3. 14-Jordon Mallett[4]; 4. 3-Howard Moore[3]; 5. 6-Christopher Townsend[6]; 6. 55B-Brandon Anderson[5]; 7. 72-Ray Seemann[7]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 88-Jordan Knight[1]; 2. 2J-Zach Blurton[2]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[3]; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson[4]; 5. 88J-Jeremy Huish[5]; 6. 6T-Kaden Taylor[6]; 7. 10T-Tyler Knight[7]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[1]; 2. 1X-Jake Bubak[3]; 3. 2-Whit Gastineau[2]; 4. 36-Jason Martin[4]; 5. 7C-Chris Morgan[5]; 6. 938-Bradley Fezard[6]; 7. 91-Michael Day[7]

A-Feature

RacinDirt A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington[5]; 2. 36-Jason Martin[2]; 3. 14-Jordon Mallett[4]; 4. 10-Landon Britt[6]; 5. 6-Christopher Townsend[13]; 6. 45X-Kyler Johnson[8]; 7. 3-Howard Moore[11]; 8. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[9]; 9. 2-Whit Gastineau[12]; 10. 55B-Brandon Anderson[18]; 11. 2J-Zach Blurton[7]; 12. 7C-Chris Morgan[15]; 13. 88J-Jeremy Huish[14]; 14. 88-Jordan Knight[10]; 15. 938-Bradley Fezard[17]; 16. 1X-Jake Bubak[3]; 17. 2C-Wayne Johnson[1]; 18. 91-Michael Day[20]; 19. 10T-Tyler Knight[21]; 20. 72-Ray Seemann[19]; 21. 6T-Kaden Taylor[16]

Lap Leader(s): Wayne Johnson 1-17; Jake Bubak 18-19; Matt Covington 20-30

KSE Hard Charger: Christopher Townsend +8

Driver's Project Quick Time: Jason Martin 14.104-seconds (NTR)

High Point Driver: Jordon Mallett

Provisional(s): N/A

ASCS Drivers Online:

3 Howard Moore (Memphis, TN) R

6 Christopher Townsend (La Porte, TX) R

10 Landon Britt (Memphis, TN)

13 Elijah Gile (Phoenix, AZ) R

14 Jordon Mallett (Greenbrier, AR)

23 Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA)

36 Jason Martin (Liberal, KS)

45X Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS)

55B Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK)

71 Brady Baker (Alexander, AR) R

91 Michael Day (Farmersville, TX) R

95 Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

R denotes a driver running for the Brodix National Rookie of the Year

2023 Race Winners: Jason Martin – 6 (4/20 – Jackson Motor Speedway; 4/22 – Boothill Speedway; 5/20 – Longdale Speedway; 5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 6/17 – 81-Speedway; 7/7 – Dodge City Raceway Park); Seth Bergman – 2 (4/21 – Longdale Speedway; 6/2 – Outlaw Motor Speedway); Matt Covington – 2 (6/16 – Humboldt Speedway; 7/8 – Dodge City Raceway Park); Austin McCarl – 1 (5/26 – Lakeside Speedway); Joe B. Miller – 1 (5/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Sean McClelland – 1 (6/15 – Creek County Speedway); Jeffrey Newell – 1 (6/22 – Lawton Speedway); Alex Sewell – 1 (6/24 – Caney Valley Speedway); Blake Hahn – 1 (6/30 – Boone County Raceway); Jake Bubak – 1 (7/1 – WaKeeney Speedway);

2023 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Jason Martin 2,232; 2. Matt Covington 2,174; 3. Howard Moore 2,030; 4. Jordon Mallett 2,030; 5. Brandon Anderson 1,976; 6. Kyler Johnson 1,867; 7. Christopher Townsend 1,721; 8. Landon Britt 1,654; 9. Michael Day 1,654; 10. Seth Bergman 1,237;

ASCS PR