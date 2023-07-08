Jason Martin Snags Steve King Memorial Opener At Dodge City Raceway Park

Landing his tenth career victory with the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com Friday night at Dodge City Raceway Park, Jason Martin wrestled the lead from Howard Moore on at the race’s mid-point and held on to win Night 1 of the Steve King Memorial.

“It’s nice being able to race hard wheel-to-wheel with people and they give you room. Howard’s always been a really good racer, and I appreciate and respect him for that, but traffic got a little sketchy there,” said Martin of the race for the lead.

Win No. 6 on the season with the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com, and ninth in combined competition with the Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series, Jason Martin rolled to second on the start as Howard Moore shot into the lead.

Slowed on Lap 3 as Wayne Johnson found himself missing the right front on his No. 2c, Moore put distance on the field when the race resumed. A few laps from traffic, that allowed Martin to close. Cutting the gap from 1.205-seconds to 0.424 over four laps, Jason was able to roll by for the point on Lap 12.

Working through traffic, Jason was boxed in with five laps to go. Opening the door for the AR Dyno Specialty No. 3, Moore took a shot, but could not re-secure the lead.

Able to clear lapped traffic, the Bybee Electric No. 36 pulled away to a 1.497-seconds advantage at the checkered flag. Howard Moore, in second for the third time in his career, was followed by Oklahoma’s Whit Gastineau for his first national podium finish. Matt Covington crossed fourth, with Landon Britt in fifth.

Jordon Mallett moved up to sixth from ninth, with Jake Bubak rolling eight spots to seventh. Kyler Johnson, who came back to top the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association A-Feature, was eighth, followed by Brandon Anderson, and Jeremy Huish to complete the top ten.

The field of 23 drivers on Night 1 of the Steve King Memorial was topped in The Driver’s Project Qualifying by Jason Martin with a track record time of 14.341-seconds. AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races were topped by Kyler Johnson, Jeremy Huish, and Landon Britt. The KSE Hard Charger was Jake Bubak who advanced eight spots.

The Steve King Memorial continues Saturday, July 8 with a $5,088 to win, $500 to start A-Feature.

Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $20, and free for kids 12 and under. Pits are $35. Dodge City Raceway Park is located at 11322 110 Rd. in Dodge City, Kan. For more information on the track, log onto https://www.racedcrp.com or call (620) 225-3277.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Live coverage of the American Sprint Car Series can be found at http://www.racindirt.com. Fans can choose to subscribe for $32.99 a month or $199.99 a year. RacinDirt.com broadcasts can be viewed on your Smart TV, Mobile Devices, and your Laptop or Computer. New subscribers can receive 25% off when they use promo code ASCS2023 at checkout.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ASCSRacing).

Race Results:

ASCS National

Dodge City Raceway Park (Dodge City, Kan.)

Steve King Memorial - Night 1

Friday, July 7, 2023

Car Count: 23

The Driver's Project Group Qualifying (Top 4 in each group invert into Heat Races)

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 15.261[8]; 2. 2-Whit Gastineau, 15.566[7]; 3. 6T-Kaden Taylor, 15.582[6]; 4. 13-Elijah Gile, 15.593[2]; 5. 10T-Tyler Knight, 15.594[1]; 6. 6-Christopher Townsend, 15.655[5]; 7. 7C-Chris Morgan, 15.663[3]; 8. 72-Ray Seemann, 15.829[4]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington, 14.873[6]; 2. 1X-Jake Bubak, 14.977[3]; 3. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, 15.092[1]; 4. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 15.282[2]; 5. 14-Jordon Mallett, 15.289[8]; 6. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 15.309[7]; 7. 91-Michael Day, 15.497[4]; 8. 938-Bradley Fezard, 16.580[5]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin, 14.341[5]; 2. 3-Howard Moore, 14.664[3]; 3. 2J-Zach Blurton, 14.683[4]; 4. 10-Landon Britt, 14.712[1]; 5. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 14.733[7]; 6. 88-Jordan Knight, 15.172[6]; 7. 32-Blair Cooper, 15.855[2]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races (All Drivers advance to the A-Feature):

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 45X-Kyler Johnson[3]; 2. 2-Whit Gastineau[2]; 3. 7C-Chris Morgan[6]; 4. 6T-Kaden Taylor[1]; 5. 6-Christopher Townsend[5]; 6. 10T-Tyler Knight[4]; 7. 72-Ray Seemann[7]; 8. (DNS) 13-Elijah Gile

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 88J-Jeremy Huish[1]; 2. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[2]; 3. 14-Jordon Mallett[5]; 4. 95-Matt Covington[4]; 5. 55B-Brandon Anderson[6]; 6. 1X-Jake Bubak[3]; 7. 938-Bradley Fezard[8]; 8. 91-Michael Day[7]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Landon Britt[1]; 2. 3-Howard Moore[3]; 3. 36-Jason Martin[4]; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson[5]; 5. 2J-Zach Blurton[2]; 6. 88-Jordan Knight[6]; 7. 32-Blair Cooper[7]

A-Feature

RacinDirt A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin[3]; 2. 3-Howard Moore[2]; 3. 2-Whit Gastineau[1]; 4. 95-Matt Covington[5]; 5. 10-Landon Britt[7]; 6. 14-Jordon Mallett[9]; 7. 1X-Jake Bubak[15]; 8. 45X-Kyler Johnson[4]; 9. 55B-Brandon Anderson[12]; 10. 88J-Jeremy Huish[8]; 11. 6-Christopher Townsend[14]; 12. 2J-Zach Blurton[16]; 13. 938-Bradley Fezard[18]; 14. 88-Jordan Knight[17]; 15. 91-Michael Day[22]; 16. 32-Blair Cooper[20]; 17. 72-Ray Seemann[21]; 18. 10T-Tyler Knight[19]; 19. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[6]; 20. 7C-Chris Morgan[10]; 21. 2C-Wayne Johnson[11]; 22. 6T-Kaden Taylor[13]; 23. 13-Elijah Gile[23]

Lap Leader(s): Howard Moore 1-11; Jason Martin 12-25

KSE Hard Charger: Jake Bubak +8

Driver's Project Quick Time: Jason Martin 14.341-seconds (NTR)

High Point Driver: Kyler Johnson

Provisional(s): N/A

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing. com

Facebook: http://www.facebook. com/americansprintcarseries

Twitter: http://www.twitter. com/ascsracing [@ascsracing]

Broadcast: http://www. racindirt.com

Live-Scoring: My Race Pass App

ASCS Drivers Online:

3 Howard Moore (Memphis, TN) R

6 Christopher Townsend (La Porte, TX) R

10 Landon Britt (Memphis, TN)

13 Elijah Gile (Phoenix, AZ) R

14 Jordon Mallett (Greenbrier, AR)

23 Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA)

36 Jason Martin (Liberal, KS)

45X Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS)

55B Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK)

71 Brady Baker (Alexander, AR) R

91 Michael Day (Farmersville, TX) R

95 Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

R denotes a driver running for the Brodix National Rookie of the Year

2023 Race Winners: Jason Martin – 6 (4/20 – Jackson Motor Speedway; 4/22 – Boothill Speedway; 5/20 – Longdale Speedway; 5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 6/17 – 81-Speedway; 7/7 – Dodge City Raceway Park); Seth Bergman – 2 (4/21 – Longdale Speedway; 6/2 – Outlaw Motor Speedway); Austin McCarl – 1 (5/26 – Lakeside Speedway); Joe B. Miller – 1 (5/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Sean McClelland – 1 (6/15 – Creek County Speedway); Matt Covington – 1 (6/16 – Humboldt Speedway); Jeffrey Newell – 1 (6/22 – Lawton Speedway); Alex Sewell – 1 (6/24 – Caney Valley Speedway); Blake Hahn – 1 (6/30 – Boone County Raceway); Jake Bubak – 1 (7/1 – WaKeeney Speedway);

2023 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Jason Martin 2,090; 2. Matt Covington 2,024; 3. Howard Moore 1,911; 4. Jordon Mallett 1,895; 5. Brandon Anderson 1,866; 6. Kyler Johnson 1,745; 7. Christopher Townsend 1,596; 8. Landon Britt 1,568; 9. Michael Day 1,560; 10. Seth Bergman 1,237;

Support of the American Sprint Car Series is brought to you by RacinDirt.com, AR Dyno Specialty, BMRS, The Driver’s Project, Schoenfeld, Brodix, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Smiley’s Racing Products, Impact Signs, Hoosier Tire, RacinDirt.com, and MyRacePass.com.

ASCS PR