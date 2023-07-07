Braden Chiaramonte Heads North to Ocean and Placerville Speedways

For the first time since May 20th, young star Braden Chiaramonte will be racing his 360 winged sprint car this Friday and Saturday night, July 7th and 8th. As per usual he will be competing a long way from his El Cajon, California home. On Friday he will be competing about 90 minutes south of San Francisco in the Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo at the Ocean Speedway in Watsonville. Twenty-four hours and 200 miles later he will be battling at the Placerville Speedway in the Sierra Nevada Foothills.

After racing at the Delta Speedway in Stockton two weeks ago, the team set its sights on this week’s races. They got the 360 back from the engine builder and began putting the pieces together for this weekend. Finishing things up on Thursday they had hoped to get everything checked out with a few laps before heading north but ran out of time. Thus, when Chiaramonte pushes off at Ocean Speedway on Friday, it will be the first laps on the fresh engine. In addition to the initial laps on the engine, it will be the teen’s first laps on the track that was constructed in 1960.

Saturday at Placerville will be more familiar territory for the 16-year-old racer. Chiaramonte first competed at the track in the town once known as Hangtown two years ago in the “Hangtown 100” for lightning sprint cars. He returned last August for only his second 360-winged sprint car start. On that night he finished 12th in the B main. He last appeared at the famous red clay oval on March 24th of this year and placed 10th in the B main.

Saturday will be his third 360-winged start of 2023. His best finish was seventh place at the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare on May 20th while competing with the Kings of Thunder 360s.

In addition to racing with the wings on in the 360, Chiaramonte has started three races sans wing in 2023. His best result in that discipline was ninth with the So Cal Non-Wing Open Comp Sprints at the Imperial Valley Raceway on March 11th.

To date, Chiaramonte has had three victories in 2023. On March 20th at Imperial Valley, he captured his first win of the year in an event co-sanctioned by the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Cars and the California Lightning Sprints. He followed that victory up with a pair of triumphs in 600cc non-wing micros at Arizona’s Adobe Mountain Speedway in April.

Spectator gates at Ocean Speedway will open at 4:30 on Friday with racing at 5:30. The track is located at 2601 E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville, California. The track website is https://www.oceanspeedway.com/ and the phone number is (831) 688-7223.

For Saturday, fans can find the Placerville Speedway on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. Adult tickets are $20.00. For seniors 62+, active military, and juniors 6-12 it is $18.00. Kids 6-11 are just $7.00 and children 5 and under are free. The spectator gate opens at 3:00 p.m. with racing at 6:30. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com or call (530) 344-7592.

Chiaramonte would like to thank all his sponsors who have made his racing efforts possible. RTL Traffic Control, AM Ortega, Hyper Racing, King Racing Products, Tiner-Hirst Enterprises, and Keizer Wheels.

Chiaramonte and his team are in the midst of a busy racing season. If you are interested in becoming a marketing partner with one of the most talented and personable young drivers in the sport, please feel free to call or e-mail Daniel Chiaramonte or (619) 988 7563.

