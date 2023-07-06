Saturday, Jul 08

New Season of SRX Series Racing Brings “Thursday Night Thunder” Back to ESPN Beginning July 13

Kicking off six consecutive Thursday nights of prime time racing action, the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series makes its debut on ESPN on Thursday, July 13, at 9 p.m. ET, bringing “Thursday Night Thunder” back to ESPN. The Camping World SRX Series pits champion-level drivers from different racing series against each other in identically-prepared race cars, competing on some of America’s iconic short tracks.

The first event will be at the half-mile Stafford (CT) Motor Speedway and will include 12 drivers from NASCAR and IndyCar racing in competition. Previous NASCAR Cup Series champions Tony Stewart, Kevin Harvick, Bobby Labonte and Brad Keselowski will be in the field racing against former IndyCar stalwarts Marco Andretti, Tony Kanaan and Paul Tracy. Rising star Hailie Deegan also will be in competition as will NASCAR Daytona 500 winners Denny Hamlin and Ryan Newman and former NASCAR stars Clint Bowyer and Ken Schrader.

Two-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano will serve as guest analyst for the first race, joining lap-by-lap announcer Allen Bestwick in the booth to call the action. ESPN SportsCenter anchor Nicole Briscoe will host the telecast while Matt Yocum will report from the pits. 

The event launches a new, multi-year media rights agreement between SRX and ESPN that will see the series air exclusively on ESPN, bringing back the Thursday Night Thunder branding.

Thursday Night Thunder, which originally aired on ESPN in the 1980’s, saw legends of racing, including SRX co-founder Stewart, launch their careers.

The 2023 Camping World SRX Series Schedule (all times Eastern) 

Date 
Track 
Time 
Network 
Thursday, July 13 
Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT) 
9 p.m. 
ESPN 
Thursday, July 20 
Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT) 
9 p.m. 
ESPN 
Thursday, July 27 
Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA) 
9 p.m. 
ESPN 
Thursday, Aug. 3 
Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI) 
9 p.m. 
ESPN 
Thursday, Aug. 10 
Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH) 
9 p.m. 
ESPN 
Thursday, Aug. 17 
Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) 
9 p.m. 
ESPN 

ESPN PR

