Austin Dillon to Race in Srx at Eldora

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced that Austin Dillon will join the field at Eldora Speedway, making his SRX debut. Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion, currently races full-time for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“I love dirt racing. It’s so much fun, and Eldora Speedway has been such a key place for my dirt racing career over the years,” said Austin Dillon. “I’m thrilled to be able to join SRX Racing at a track that has a lot of history and means so much to me personally. I can’t wait to make more memories at Eldora Speedway and battle along some of the most accomplished names in motorsports.”

“We are very happy to announce that Austin Dillion will be joining us at Eldora Speedway. Eldora is not new to Austin – it’s a place where he’s found success and had some great career moments,” said Don Hawk, SRX Chief Executive Officer. “It’s my belief that Austin can jump in at Eldora against the best in the business and be right in the hunt from the drop of the green flag.”

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

SRX PR