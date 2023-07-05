Logan Williams Climbs to 11th in Usac/Cra Sprint Car Series Point Standings

Logan Williams, the youngest of the three racing Williams brothers competing in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, captured his first heat race win of the season and finished 13th in the main event at the Bakersfield Speedway on the last Saturday in June. Despite it being only his fifth race of the season the year, the young Flowdynamics driver climbed to 11th in the series championship point standings.

Williams, who calls Yorba Linda, California home, was 14th of the twenty cars in qualifying on the 1/3 mile high banked clay oval. He turned in a lap of 13.530. That time placed the 2013 Perris Auto Speedway Young Guns Sprint Car champion on the outside of the front row for the second heat race. Once starter Jimmy Irwin waved his green flag to start the 10-lapper, Williams went to the outside line. Despite dropping back to third in the first corner, he remained true to the outside. Once he asserted himself in second, he began to stock the leader. Continuing to use the long way around, he finally took over the top spot at the halfway point in the race. From there he pulled away and won by nearly a half straightaway over his brother, Austin Williams.

The qualifying time did not do the young driver any good when it came time to start the 30-lap main event in the series-only appearance at the “Okie Bowl” in 2023. He started 14th and by lap seven he was up to 10th. Williams was still 10th when a pair of red flags slowed the action on lap 19. However, the track began eating tires late in the going and was hard to pass on. That cost Williams as he dropped back to 13th under difficult track conditions in the later portion of the race.

Williams, who drives the #5W, came into the night 12th in points and elevated his position by one spot. He will enter the next race at Perris Auto Speedway on July 15th 67 points out of 10th. Only two races ago, he was 19th in the standings.

In addition to Williams, his Flowdynamics teammate, Matt McCarthy of Riverside, will also be competing at Perris.

Flowdynamics PR