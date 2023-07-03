“Tribute to Ed McGuire” Coming up at Chemung Speedrome on Saturday, July 15 for the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series and Race of Champions Super Stock Series

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series and Race of Champions Super Stock Series will compete in the “The Tribute to Ed McGuire 51” in twin 51-lap races at Chemung (N.Y.) Speedrome on Saturday, July 15.

The Sportsman Modified Series hasn’t competed at Chemung Speedrome since 2019, when Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y., drove to the victory. Several Series regulars are looking forward to the challenge of Chemung, including Kevin Timmerman of Ontario, N.Y.

“We are looking forward to it,” stated Timmerman. “Our schedule is a challenging one and we look forward to competing with the Series. It makes you stay sharp and on top of your game. It’s also in tribute to Ed McGuire who was one of us, so it really makes it special. It should be a great event.”

The Race of Champions Super Stock Series will be returning to Chemung for the first time since 2021, when Tim Gullo Elmira, N.Y., won at his home track.

Practice for the Race of Champions Series along with the Chemung Speedrome weekly divisions will begin at 4:00pm with racing action to begin at 6:00pm.

What: Tribute to Ed McGuire 51’s; Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series 51-laps, Race of Champions Super Stock Series 51-laps

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Where: Chemung Speedrome

Directions: The track is located at 605 Wyncoop Creek Road, Chemung, NY 14825, Exit 59 off of Interstate 86 (12 miles East of Elmira, N.Y., 45 miles West of Binghamton, N.Y., and 45 miles South East of Watkins Glen, N.Y.)

More Information: www.chemungspeedome.net (Track Phone: 607.529.9998) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC Mods PR