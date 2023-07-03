“Tribute to Ed McGuire” Coming up at Chemung Speedrome on Saturday, July 15 for the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series and Race of Champions Super Stock Series

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series and Race of Champions Super Stock Series will compete in the “The Tribute to Ed McGuire 51” in twin 51-lap races at Chemung (N.Y.) Speedrome on Saturday, July 15.
The Sportsman Modified Series hasn’t competed at Chemung Speedrome since 2019, when Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y., drove to the victory. Several Series regulars are looking forward to the challenge of Chemung, including Kevin Timmerman of Ontario, N.Y.
“We are looking forward to it,” stated Timmerman. “Our schedule is a challenging one and we look forward to competing with the Series. It makes you stay sharp and on top of your game. It’s also in tribute to Ed McGuire who was one of us, so it really makes it special. It should be a great event.”
The Race of Champions Super Stock Series will be returning to Chemung for the first time since 2021, when Tim Gullo Elmira, N.Y., won at his home track.
Practice for the Race of Champions Series along with the Chemung Speedrome weekly divisions will begin at 4:00pm with racing action to begin at 6:00pm.
More Information: www.chemungspeedome.net (Track Phone: 607.529.9998) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com
ROC Mods PR