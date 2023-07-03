Patrick Emerling Conquers Ol’ Boy Cup Vii at Lancaster Motorplex

Patrick Emerling of Orchard Park, N.Y., started 12th on Thursday evening at Lancaster (N.Y.) Motorplex, sliced his way through the field, took the lead just before the halfway point of the race and went on to win his 23rd career Race of Champions Modified Series event.

The win advanced Emerling past George “The Duke” Kent of Horseheads, N.Y., into sole possession of third on the all-time Race of Champions Modified Series win list.

“These guys behind me gave me a great car,” stated Emerling in regard to his Bill Putney led, Joey Stearns owned team. “We had to work for it tonight. There was definitely some tough competition and hard racing tonight. We were able to take advantage of the restarts and the cautions at the right time to help put us into position to win. I’m thankful for everyone’s help and winning at Lancaster is always great for us.”

Trevor Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., redrew the pole and led the field to the green, leading the early portions of the event.

Current point leader, Zane Zeiner of Bath, Pa., took the lead for a short spell from Catalano before Emerling eventually worked his way to the top spot.

Emerling held on to win over Zeiner and Tyler Catalano of Ontario, N.Y.

Jack Ely of Northampton, Pa., finished fourth with Tommy Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., rounding out the top-five.

The top-15 were presented additional award money directly from the Colton family and Colton RV in honor of Bill Colton, who was one of the biggest supporters of Lancaster Speedway, as well as one of the founders of the now famous “Thermal Foam” barriers as well as long-time Modified racing enthusiast and car owner, who was nicknamed “the Ol’ Boy” by family friends.

Emerling, Zeiner and Catalano won the qualifying races, while Emerling posted the fastest lap in green-white-checker qualifying.

Detailed for the Ol’ Boy Cup VII can be found here; www.rocmodifiedseries.com/ schedules/event/444345

The next races for the Race of Champions Modified family of Series is this Saturday night at Holland (N.Y.) International Speedway with the running of the Wilbert’s U-Pull It 100 for the Race of Champions Sportsman Modfied, Late Model, Street Stock and FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series.

ROC PR