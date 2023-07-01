Saturday, Jul 01

Chase Elliott and Hooters #9 Night Owl Show Car Visit Hooters of O’Hare Ahead of NASCAR Street Race

Racing News
Saturday, Jul 01
To celebrate the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Chicago Street Race, Hooters will host Chase Elliott and the No. 9 Hooters Night Owl show car at its O’Hare location.

Elliott, NASCAR’s most popular driver and 2022 regular season champion, will make an appearance at Hooters of O’Hare on Saturday, July 1, at 5 p.m. Fans can take photos with Elliott and get their favorite merchandise signed while enjoying their favorite Hooters menu items.

Additionally, wing-lovers can visit the restaurant on Saturday and Sunday to see a replica of Elliott’s iconic No. 9 Night Owl Hooters car in-person and take photos.

The show car schedule can be found below:

Hooters Night Owl Show Car:

Hooters of O’Hare

8225 W Higgins Rd, Chicago, IL 60631

Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

