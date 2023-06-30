Zynga Celebrates CSR Racing 2 Seventh Anniversary

Today Zynga, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive, announced that its subsidiary NaturalMotion is celebrating the 7th anniversary of its popular mobile drag game CSR Racing 2 (CSR2) from June 27- July 7th, 2023.
In the game, players collect and tune the hottest and latest cars to compete on tracks – all in unsurpassed state-of-the-art graphics and high visual fidelity. Key milestones of the game’s 7th anniversary include:
- Players have raced almost 12 BILLION MILES - that’s 64 trips to the sun and back
- Over 32 BILLION RACES have been completed!
- 4 MILLION RACING CREWS have formed in-game
- The game includes OVER 500 CARS for players to race
- Cars from over 65 AUTOMAKERS are featured
To celebrate CSR2’s 7th anniversary, every player gets the 2024 Ford Mustang GT - the 7th generation Mustang - to race and customize for free!