CrowdStrike Racing to Take Center Stage at CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa

CrowdStrike Racing is ready to take on the world in its biggest event of the season. The CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa is the crown jewel of the SRO Motorsports global calendar. As title sponsor, CrowdStrike, the official internet and cloud security provider for SRO Motorsports’ global championships, will play a massive role in the world’s premier GT3 race both on and off the racetrack.

CrowdStrike Racing will be featured in a highly competitive, 10-car class for Pro-Am entries. Drivers George Kurtz and Colin Braun – recent winners of the LMP2 Pro-Am class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and full-season teammates in Fanatec GT World Challenge America – will lead the driving lineup in the No. 4 CrowdStrike Racing by Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3.

The pair will team with Felipe Fraga and Ian James in the CrowdStrike Mercedes-AMG to give the CrowdStrike Racing by Riley team one of the stronger Pro-Am lineups in the race. Kurtz’s victory last year in the Am class – also in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 – provided him valuable front-running experience ahead of this year’s race.

Also part of the Pro-Am class is the No. 70 CrowdStrike Racing by Leipert Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 of Gerhard Watzinger - making his first start in the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa - alongside Brendon Leitch, Kerong Li and Jean-Francois Brunot. Although this is his first Spa 24 Hours, Watzinger is a veteran and winner of multiple 24-hour races in the Creventic 24H Series and the 24 Hours of Barcelona.

More than 70 GT3 cars will take part in this year’s CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa, which is also part of SRO’s Intercontinental GT Challenge.

A significant group of CrowdStrike employees, VIPs and guests will be among the huge crowds that will enjoy 24 hours of world-class GT3 racing. The cybersecurity company will hold a CXO Summit early in the event weekend where CrowdStrike executives will visit with guests to discuss trends and opportunities for cyber protection in a business-to-business environment. Shawn Henry, CrowdStrike Chief Security Officer, and Angelo Comazzetto, Senior Principal, Office of the CISO at AWS, are among the speakers that will address the CXO group at the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa.

In addition, title sponsorship of the race ensures that CrowdStrike guests will enjoy premium-level hospitality and experiential activities at the track and surrounding the event.

CrowdStrike Racing by Riley competes at the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa from Thursday, June 29 through Sunday, July 2. Live coverage – including a streaming on-board of the No. 4 CrowdStrike Mercedes-AMG GT3 – plus timing & scoring will be available at CrowdStrike24HoursofSpa.com and SRO’s GT World YouTube channel.

For more information, visit CrowdStrikeRacing.com. Follow #CrowdStrikeRacing on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates.