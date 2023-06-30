Keegan Kincaid Makes Triumphant Return Home with Crandon Brush Run Pro 2 Win

Professional off-road racer and Crandon native Keegan Kincaid only needed two events to put his all new Pro 2 truck on top of the box, and he was able to do it in front of tens of thousands of his hometown fans on Saturday afternoon at Crandon International Raceway. The #4 Lucas Oil/Cooper Tire/Vision Wheel machine was the class of the field in this year’s Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run, bringing the former class champion to a cathartic victory.

“I couldn’t be more excited about getting back on top of the box at Crandon!” said Kincaid. “The whole team put in a ton of effort over the offseason to get us back into winning form with the new truck, and getting to score that first win in it in front of the home crowd just makes that effort even sweeter. The Pro 2 class gets more competitive every year, but a result like this proves that we’re a threat to win anywhere we go.”