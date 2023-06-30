Watch WEC Full Access from 24 Hours of Le Mans

The fourth episode of WEC Full Access is now available giving fans behind-the-scenes insights from the centenary edition of this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, round four of FIA WEC.

The episode is available on the FIA WEC YouTube channel and also in French HERE.

Giving fans a fascinating insight into the FIA WEC’s biggest teams and drivers, WEC Full Access covers everything from team briefings to heated mid-race discussions. It is the ultimate YouTube series which documents the most private areas of the WEC paddock.

Episode four documents the biggest race in the 2023 FIA WEC calendar – the 24 Hours of Le Mans - as tensions build for the WEC teams and drivers in the days and moments leading up to the legendary race. Featuring interviews with the likes of former F1 World Champion Jenson Button and behind-the-scenes footage of sporting legends such as LeBron James and Mr Le Mans himself, Tom Kristensen.

Current F1 driver Charles Leclerc also made his debut at Le Mans as a guest of Ferrari and is heard at the end of the documentary speaking to Kristensen and stating: “One day I would love to race at Le Mans… I definitely want to, it’s been incredible!”

This year’s 24-hour race provided plenty of on-track action as WEC Full access shows reactions from the pits following various incidents on track, including multi-car drama on several occasions. There’s also footage of private conversations on the grid and in team garages. Have you ever wondered how and where drivers catch a bit of sleep at Le Mans? That’s all captured in the episode too.

Fans will also be able to watch part of the pre-race drivers’ briefing conducted by WEC race director, Eduardo Freitas. Finally, there’s the celebratory tears of joy from the Ferrari garage as the 499P Hypercar took a historic victory for the Italian manufacturer. Further down the pitlane, however, it was disappointment for Toyota and heartache for Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa who was pushing to overtake Ferrari in the race’s final stages. Teammates Buemi and Hartley are shown comforting Hirakawa, as well as words of encouragement from several others from the endurance racing family.

The on-track action is coupled with valuable insight from 2014 FIA WEC champion Anthony Davidson who, alongside experienced pitlane reporter Louise Beckett, chat about the drivers in the paddock and explain what it’s really like to compete in the world’s most prestigious sportscar series.

Throughout the season, WEC Full Access will take viewers inside the stories as they happened, letting fans experience the often stressful, but always entertaining, world of endurance racing… Don’t miss it!