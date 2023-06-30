Capturing Speed: Insta360, GoPro, and more

Since the dawn of time, humanity has tried to capture the essence of speed. From cave paintings depicting herds of wild animals bounding across the plains, to elaborate decorations on the walls of tombs depicting chariot races, to the early photographs of cars attempting to set records on the measured mile, men have always dreamed of better ways to convey movement for the ages.

Now, in the digital age, we have more options than ever to try and save for posterity the world of motion that we live in.

For many, their first choice is their trusty cellphone. It is, by far, the most convenient, and something that virtually everyone from toddlers to the elderly have at their side every waking moment. Many modern phones are far superior for photography than the average camera of the film age. They can augment the image with filters, edit out what they don't want, and ever try to make the subject more photogenic. That's great and all, but it isn't the best.

For others, they turn to the GoPro. The original action camera, GoPro is wonderful in its simplicity. It can be used above and below water. It is pocket sized, and is very easy to travel with. However, it seems a bit awkward to hold, unless you use the convenient molded stick, or any of dozens of harness based devices. It also isn't the best in terms of digital images, though it is excellent at video.

Others still choose a trusty digital camera. This is a great choice, but not necessarily the most ergonomic or lightweight. Better cameras weigh you down, but the options they provide simply do not exist on other platforms. Cameras are king, but their thrown is definitely shaky.

In comes Insta360, and one of their newest models. the x3. Designed with action in mind, this small, handheld (and pocket sized) camera easily switches from video to still images, although you might need to practice to figure out how it works. That's the same with everything, though, am I right?!?

Perhaps one of the most amazing things about this little camera is the invisible selfie stick. You read that right - invisible! I'm still not 100% sure how it works, but when using it, the stick doesn't show up in video or still images. Check out this video from View From the Cheap Seats to see what I mean. It's amazing!

I will be using this camera for all of my YouTube videos in the future, and have already tried it out at Barrett Jackson Palm Beach. Keep in mind that this was my first attempt with the device, so it has issues, but I attribute them entirely to user error. LOL

If you're looking for the answer to the mystery of how to best capture speed, there isn't one clear winner. But for my money, I think Insta360 has something special, and is worth giving a shot!