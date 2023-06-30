Friday, Jun 30

Ken Schrader to Compete for 2023 Srx Championship

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced that Ken Schrader will race full-time in the 2023 SRX Season. Schrader, a multi-disciplined racer has had success throughout his career in NASCAR, Late Model Racing and USAC. Schrader made his SRX debut last summer at I-55 raceway in Pevely, Missouri, claiming a podium finish. 

 

“I am definitely very excited about running the complete SRX schedule this season! After being involved the last two seasons it amazes me how competitive the series is, how nice the facilities we go to are, and how enthusiastic the large crowds are that come out for the SRX events,” said Schrader. “Thursday Night Thunder live on ESPN brings the sport back in time, and I’m glad to be part of it!”  

 

“This is an announcement that just feels right. Having Ken in an SRX car full-time is an ode to short track and grassroots racing in America,” said SRX Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk. “Kenny will be a threat to win at every racetrack – both pavement and dirt – and we are so blessed to have his talent and commitment to SRX as we enter our 3rd year. Kenny’s been here from day one of this series and he deserves the opportunity to race full-time as Thursday Night Thunder returns to ESPN.”  

 

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.  

 

The 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern) 

Date 

Track 

Time 

Network 

Thursday, July 13 

Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT) 

9 p.m. 

ESPN 

Thursday, July 20 

Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT) 

9 p.m. 

ESPN 

Thursday, July 27 

Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA) 

9 p.m. 

ESPN 

Thursday, Aug. 3 

Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI) 

9 p.m. 

ESPN 

Thursday, Aug. 10 

Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH) 

9 p.m. 

ESPN 

Thursday, Aug. 17 

Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) 

9 p.m. 

ESPN 

SRX PR

