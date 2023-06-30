Ken Schrader to Compete for 2023 Srx Championship

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced that Ken Schrader will race full-time in the 2023 SRX Season. Schrader, a multi-disciplined racer has had success throughout his career in NASCAR, Late Model Racing and USAC. Schrader made his SRX debut last summer at I-55 raceway in Pevely, Missouri, claiming a podium finish.

“I am definitely very excited about running the complete SRX schedule this season! After being involved the last two seasons it amazes me how competitive the series is, how nice the facilities we go to are, and how enthusiastic the large crowds are that come out for the SRX events,” said Schrader. “Thursday Night Thunder live on ESPN brings the sport back in time, and I’m glad to be part of it!”

“This is an announcement that just feels right. Having Ken in an SRX car full-time is an ode to short track and grassroots racing in America,” said SRX Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk. “Kenny will be a threat to win at every racetrack – both pavement and dirt – and we are so blessed to have his talent and commitment to SRX as we enter our 3rd year. Kenny’s been here from day one of this series and he deserves the opportunity to race full-time as Thursday Night Thunder returns to ESPN.”

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

The 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern)

Date Track Time Network Thursday, July 13 Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 20 Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 27 Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 3 Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 10 Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 17 Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) 9 p.m. ESPN

