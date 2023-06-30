Ullico Partners with Tyler Ankrum for O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio

Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) announced today that the Union Labor Life Company, Ullico, will be the primary sponsor for Tyler Ankrum and the No. 16 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the second-annual NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Ullico, who provides financial security for unions and their members, is a long-standing partner of the Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA) and will make their entry into NASCAR showcasing a patriotic red, white, and blue paint scheme, in their colors.

“We are thrilled to partner with LIUNA member, Tyler Ankrum, on his No. 16 for the upcoming NASCAR Truck race at Mid-Ohio,” said Brian Hale, Ullico President and COO. “As the only labor-owned insurance and investment company, Ullico has been a champion for the American worker since 1927. We work to empower unions and their members by investing in projects that put them to work and by providing insurance that protects them and their families. Sponsoring a union member like Tyler as he races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was one more way to power that mission. On behalf of everyone at Ullico, we wish him much success in Ohio."

For over 95 years, Ullico has been protecting and helping to grow the North American labor movement with world-class insurance and investment products for union members, union leaders and union benefit funds. Ullico ensures that union dollars work for union members.

“It’s an honor to represent Ullico at Mid-Ohio,” said Tyler Ankrum, driver of the No. 16 Ullico Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. “As a LIUNA member myself, it is important to partner with union supported companies, like Ullico. I have had the opportunity to learn more about their impact on members and their families at a few of the conferences I have attended recently, and they are doing remarkable things for union members’ financial security. This partnership is a winning combination for both parties.”

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio from the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will take place on Saturday, July 8 at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.