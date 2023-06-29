Reif Eyes Another Irwindale Victory in NAPA / BlueDEF 150

Rewind a Repeat Run … Tanner Reif returns to Irwindale Speedway on Saturday night, one of the two tracks that host multiple events on the ARCA Menards Series West (AMSW) calendar. After two challenging outings at road courses in June, the driver of the No. 16 BlueDEF / NAPA Nightvision Chevrolet SS looks to repeat his previous runs at the sweeping, progressively banked half mile in So-Cal. Rekindling his past success as a former Irwindale winner could reignite the teenager’s season as the campaign nears the halfway point.

Irwindale History … Reif has made three previous starts at Irwindale, more than any other venue on the AMSW calendar, and has quickly become his best statistical track on the circuit. The Las Vegas native scored his first-career victory at Irwindale last spring and has tallied top-10 finishes in his other two appearances. On April 1st, Reif scored his first top-five finish behind the wheel of BMR’s No. 16 Chevrolet with a fifth-place result. He currently resides sixth in the AMSW championship standings after five events.

BMR at Irwindale … The BMR team calls Roseville, Calif. home, but over the years the group has owned Irwindale Speedway. Since sweeping the three-race series at Irwindale in 2001, BMR has amassed a stunning 17 AMSW trophies at the half-mile. Brendan Gaughan snagged the rare hat trick in ’01 by sweeping the season visits to Irwindale en route to the NASCAR Winston West championship. Reif looks to add his name to BMR’s staggering list of winners at Irwindale.

Chassis Selections … Crew chief John Camilleri and the No. 16 BlueDEF / NAPA Nightvision team have prepared chassis No. 115 for the second showdown of the year at Irwindale. This Chevrolet SS most recently competed at Kern County Raceway Park on April 22 where Reif finished fourth.

Tune In … The NAPA Auto Parts / BlueDEF 150 will be streamed live Saturday night at 10:00 p.m. ET on FloRacing ( floracing.com ), with tape-delayed TV coverage on July 9th at 1:30 p.m. ET on CNBC. Stay connected with the No. 16 BlueDEF / NAPA Nightvision team by following @BMR_NASCAR on Twitter, @bmrnascar on Instagram, and Bill McAnally Racing on Facebook.

Tanner Reif Quote:

On returning to Irwindale Speedway for the second time in 2023:

“Our whole team is excited to get back to Irwindale this weekend. Having a win under my belt there last year gives me some extra confidence and I think we can build on our top-five finish from earlier this season. The team at BMR has been working really hard on improving and hopefully we’ll have some good speed and drivability in our BlueDEF / NAPA Nightvision Chevrolet on Saturday. It’s going to be a big night with so many folks from NAPA in the stands, so hopefully we can start making up some points in the standings and give them something to cheer about on Saturday.”