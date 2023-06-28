Majeski Leads ASA STARS National Tour Points at Mid-Season

One of pavement Super Late Model racing’s top stars finds himself at the top of the ASA STARS National Tour point standings.

After his win at the Milwaukee Mile on Father’s Day, Ty Majeski holds a 23-point lead over Casey Roderick after five of ten events. The official points standings have been released and can be found here.

ASA STARS National Tour officials cleared the #91 Gearhead Motorsports team following post race inspection at Milwaukee but elected to confiscate the manifold for the purpose of further evaluation.

Series officials utilized a neutral third party to further evaluate the manifold, and the results that came back further indicated that the manifold did not provide a competitive advantage.

“The S.E.A.L. (Sealed Engine Alliance Leaders) Committee, organized years ago to offer the industry a lower cost alternative for Super Late Model racing, was also consulted regarding this particular intake manifold,” said CRA Director of Operations Greg Wood. “The committee’s recommendation was consistent with the independent third-party testing results that the intake was within the scope of the rules.”

ASA officials are reviewing future rulebook language to address intake manifolds.

Majeski, the all-time victory leader in ASA Midwest Tour history and winner of some of the biggest pavement short track races in the country, entered the day with a slim four-point lead in the standings. The Wisconsin driver would dominate the Father’s Day 100 – earning the GoFas Pole Award, leading the most laps, and winning all three stages – to earn the maximum 100 points available. Roderick, who won the season opener at Five Flags Speedway back in March, finished third at Milwaukee but dropped 21 points further behind Majeski after his near-perfect day.

Nova Scotia driver Cole Butcher sits third in ASA STARS National Tour points, followed by ASA STARS National Tour winners Bubba Pollard and Gio Ruggiero rounding out the top-five.

Up next, the 57th Annual Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400, one of the longest-running annual events in short track history, is set for Saturday, July 15 at Anderson Speedway. The 2023 version will mark the return of the iconic ASA Brand to the Redbud 400 for the first time since 1999, with the ASA STARS National Tour set to sanction the 400-lap, 100-mile race.

On track activities for the 57th Annual Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 will kick off on Friday, July 14th with inspection and practice for the ASA STARS National Tour. Go Fas Pole qualifying is scheduled for Saturday afternoon, July 15th, with the Redbud 400 set to go green at 7:30PM Eastern Time.

This year’s Red Bud 400 will be held in conjunction with the 50th Anniversary ASA Racer’s Reunion at the speedway. A host of former ASA drivers and officials will be in attendance to relive their past memories while celebrating the future as ASA returns home to Anderson Speedway. Tickets for the 50th Anniversary ASA Racers Reunion are available for a special price of $50. These tickets include access to the Racers Reunion luncheon, a Q&A session with ASA legends, an autograph session with these same legends, and a ticket to the 57th Annual Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400. Tickets for the ASA Racers Reunion can be purchased by calling Anderson Speedway at 765-642-0206 or by visiting the trackside ticket office located at 1311 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Anderson, IN 46016.

The Redbud 400 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA CRA Super Series, which will be the third race of the CRA season. Gio Ruggiero won the opener at Salem Speedway, while race two will be contested on Sunday, July 2 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Ty Majeski is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Father’s Day 100 at the Milwaukee Mile.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR