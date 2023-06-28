Eddie Tafoya’s June Racing Recap

Eddie Tafoya Jr. continued his ambitious 2023 racing schedule when he returned to the Midwest for a series of races in the month of June. As luck would have it and has been the case this year, rain intervened on two of the races. However, he still managed to mash the throttle pedal down at three different tracks before returning home to Southern California.

June 2 & 3 Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa

Tafoya, 25, began his journey at “The Sprint Car Capital of the World,” Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway. His first chance on the big half mile with the USAC National Sprint Cars was slated for Friday, June 2nd. However, a heavy Midwest rainstorm blew through the area and wiped that race off the calendar and delayed his debut in the “Hawkeye State” by 24 hours.

When Tafoya, who lives in Chino Hills, California, and the other 31 drivers arrived back at the track on Saturday, June 3rd, things had dried out and the facility was race ready. Tafoya’s first competitive lap on the track that sits within the shadows of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame was a 21.668 in qualifying. He followed that up by starting seventh and finishing sixth in his eight-lap heat race.

Tafoya started on the outside of row five in the 12-lap B Main. He ran 14th early on and raced into 12th late in the race.

June 7 Gas City I-69 Speedway, Gas City, Indiana

After Knoxville, the Specialty Fasteners hauler headed to more familiar grounds in Indiana. The first stop was the Gas City I-69 Speedway. Run in conjunction with Indiana Midget Week, it was Tafoya’s first appearance at the track located near the Mississinewa River since July of 2021.

He started and finished eighth in his heat race. The 2019 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year became embroiled in a crowd-pleasing four-car battle for the fourth spot and had moved as high as sixth. In the end, he did not get the transfer and he had to head to the B main.

Starting ninth in the B, Tafoya had to move up to second place to secure one of the transfers. Using the high side in the second half of the 12-lapper he began passing cars and moving toward the front. Unfortunately, the impressive run was cut short when the laps ran out and he ended up fifth.

June 10 Circle City Raceway, Indianapolis, Indiana

Tafoya’s best night on his trip came on June 10th in the Midwest Sprint Car Series event at the Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis. One of 29 cars on hand, in his heat the confident Californian gave the fans a sneak preview of what they would see in the main event. Starting seventh, he moved forward three spots to finish fourth and captured one of the coveted starting spots in the main without having to go through the B.

For the 25-lapper, Tafoya and the #51T started 11th. From there he put on a show. He moved forward nine spots to second. However, lapped cars and a late race yellow flag bit him and he ended up finishing fourth on a track he had never raced on before. Even though the late race chaos cost him two spots, his 11th to fourth run still had him passing the most cars of any driver in the 21-car field. That made him the race “Hard Charger.”

June 11 Kokomo Speedway, Kokomo, Indiana

Unfortunately, the trip to the Midwest ended up just the way it started for Tafoya when the Sunday, June 11th show at the popular Kokomo Speedway was canceled due to rain.

Indiana Sprint Week

The next action on Tafoya’s schedule is the grueling Indiana Sprint week with the USAC National Sprint Cars. Starting on July 21st at Gas City Speedway, he will contest eight races, on eight different tracks in a total of nine nights. The only evening off will come smack dab in the middle of the mini-series. In addition to Gas City, other races on the laborious tour will be at Kokomo, Lawrenceburg, Circle City, Terre Haute, Lincoln Park, Bloomington, and Tri-State.

