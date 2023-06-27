Race of Champions Modified Series Ready to Return to Lancaster Motorplex for the Ol’ Boy Cup v on Thursday, June 29, 2023

The Race of Champions Modified Series will make its first of three visits of the 2023 season at Lancaster Motorplex this coming Thursday, June 29, 2023 for the running of Ol’ Boy Cup V. The Ol’ Boy Cup has become a tradition for Race of Champions Modified Series participants.

Bill Colton, Jr., known as the “Ol’ Boy” played a role in many of their careers over time as well as introducing the Thermal Foam blocks, which have helped save drivers and racecars during impacts at Lancaster and other speedways throughout the region.

Chuck Hossfeld of Ransomville, N.Y., won the Series last event at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y.

Zane Zeiner of Bath, Pa., currently leads the Series championship standings

“We’re really looking forward to getting to Lancaster,” stated Zeiner, who has been extremely consistent during the past two seasons. “We’ve been fast, but we’ve had our struggles at Lancaster. Hopefully we can turn things around on Thursday night and find our way to victory lane.”

The Race of Champions Modified Series will be joined by Lancaster Motorplex weekly divisions.

The fan gates open at 5:30 pm, with racing set for 7:00 pm and the Race of Champions Modified Series “Ol’ Boy Cup 60” is tentatively scheduled for 9:00 pm.

Where: Lancaster Motorplex, Lancaster, N.Y.

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Directions: The track is located at 57 Gunnville Road in Lancaster, N.Y., just North of Route 33 and minutes from the New York State Thruway.

What: “Ol Boy Cup V 60” – Race of Champions Modified Series

More Information: www.rocmodifiedseries.com / www.lancastermotorplex.com

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV, MAVTV Plus, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72nd and 73rd annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2023 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

For more information, contact Race of Champions Media at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Follow us on Twitter; Instagram and Facebook; @RoCModSeries or visit our website: www.rocmodifiedseries.com

