Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series Set to Jump Back Into Action at Wyoming County International Speedway “The Bullring” on Saturday, July 1

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series competitors are set to make their second appearance in Perry, N.Y., at “The Bullring” Wyoming County International Speedway on Saturday, July 1 when the track hosts an “Independence Celebration” for short track racers throughout the region.

The event features several Race of Champions divisions including the Sportsman Modifieds, Late Models, Super Stocks, 602 Sportsman Modified Series and the FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series.

Trevor Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., won the first event at Wyoming County, back on Sunday, June 11.

“We had a great car that afternoon,” stated Catalano. “We had a lot of work to do as we raced the night prior, so it was very rewarding to find ourselves in victory lane that afternoon. Our family is really dedicated to the sport, so it was an exciting win for us. We are looking forward to coming back.”

The gates will open for fans at 3:30 pm with racing beginning on “The Bullring” at 6:00pm.

Where: “The Bullring” Wyoming County International Speedway, Perry, N.Y.

When: Sunday, July 1, 2023

Directions: The track is located just in Wyoming County, just minutes off route 20A at 35 Adrian Road, Perry, NY 14530 just a short drive from Buffalo, Rochester, Geneseo and the Southern Tier of New York.

What: “Independence Celebration” The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series; Race of Champions Late Model Series; Race of Champions Super Stock Series, Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series; Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series.

More Information: www. rocmodifiedseries.com / http://www.thebullringwcis. com/

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV, MAVTV Plus, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72nd and 73rd annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2023 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

ROC Mods PR