Jason Feger, Allen Weisser Win Summer Nationals at Lincoln

A solid second week on the trail of the Hell Tour ended just the way Jason Feger had planned – in Lincoln Speedway Victory Lane, hoisting a $10,000 check as Week 2 points champion after his second Feature win of the season.

Feger, the 2010 DIRTcar Summer Nationals champion from Bloomington, IL, put on a clinic Sunday night, leading all but one lap around the 1/4-mile to bag his 25th career Summer Nationals Feature win.

“I feel like that was the biggest cheer we’ve had in a while – they stuck around,” Feger said, noting the sizable crowd that gathered in the grandstands. “This place always draws a heck of a crowd, especially for Sunday. It was awesome to be able to put on a show in front of them.”

Feger collected $7,500 for the Feature win plus his weekly points fund check, bringing him to a total of $17,500 earned Sunday night – a reflection of his team’s hard work throughout the week, posting top-five finishes in all five races, two of which were wins.

Sunday’s victory didn’t come without its challenges, however, as Feger was followed close the entire distance by Myles Moos – the local favorite from right in Lincoln, Illinois.

Moos got his best shot at Feger early on, and actually beat him across the line to lead Lap 4 after Feger jumped the cushion, but was unable to seal the pass as Feger got a grip on the high side immediately after.

“[Turns] 1 and 2, at the top, was pretty good early,” Feger said. “Moos could pull up next to me in 3 and 4. Once I saw that, I got that good pull down the backstretch and was able to get down low – I think we were pretty comfortable after that. I went in there and it stuck pretty good.”

Feger moved down the track a bit as the laps clicked off and lapped traffic approached. With most of the traffic running through the middle and bottom lanes, he was forced to make some quick moves on both the inside and outside of slower cars to keep his distance on Moos.

“Out there early, it was clean and a little rubber here and there, and we were still able to pass cars – you could run two different lines and get by some guys,” Feger said. “Once we started getting to the bottom and lane-ing up real hard on that bottom lane, it definitely got stressful.”

Feger maintained a gap of approximately one full second on Moos until he took the white, when he got stuck behind another lapped car with Moos closing in behind him. Despite his best efforts, Moos was unable to close the gap as Feger cruised across the line to victory.

“I saw the white flag, so I just got back in line and was going to protect the bottom and make it hard for whoever was behind me to get by me,” Feger said.

UP NEXT

Week 3 of the 38th annual DIRTcar Summer Nationals begins Tuesday, June 27, at Springfield Raceway in Springfield, MO. Tickets will be available at the gate; streaming live at DIRTVision.com.

ABBREVIATED RESULTS (view full results)

Feature (40 Laps): 1. 25-Jason Feger[2]; 2. 84-Myles Moos[4]; 3. 12-Ashton Winger[5]; 4. 38J-Jake Little[1]; 5. 21J-Billy Moyer Jr[3]; 6. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[8]; 7. 15-Clayton Stuckey[12]; 8. 14M-Morgan Bagley[10]; 9. 11E-Brandon Eskew[6]; 10. 48-Tim Lance[14]; 11. 58-Tyler Clem[7]; 12. 21B-Rich Bell[16]; 13. 4G-Bob Gardner[11]; 14. 31AUS-Kye Blight[19]; 15. 19X-Cody Bauer[9]; 16. 5S-Stevie Sheppard[13]; 17. 38-Thomas Hunziker[21]; 18. 4D-Doug Tye[20]; 19. 57-Carson Brown[15]; 20. 23NZ-Mick Quin[23]; 21. 30-Mark Voigt[17]; 22. 7T-Drake Troutman[22]; 23. 11D-Brian Diveley[18]

Weisser Beats Nicely After Clash with Lapped Traffic at Lincoln

Allen Weisser had led since the drop of the green with Tyler Nicely right on his heels. He crossed the stripe to take the white flag – surely, he could hold the DIRTcar national points leader off for one more lap. Or so he hoped.

Weisser, the DIRTcar UMP Modified ace from Peoria, IL, rolled through the middle of Lincoln Speedway with Nicely creeping to his inside through Turns 1-2. The lapped car of Casey Lappin also rolled through the middle groove directly ahead of the leaders and stayed out front as they entered Turn 3.

As Weisser pulled up to the rear bumper of Lappin entering Turn 3, Lappin opted for the middle groove like Weisser, leaving the door open down low for Nicely to take one final shot for the win.

Weisser stayed in the gas behind Lappin as Nicely pulled ahead slightly with a big run out of Turn 4. As Lappin came out of the corner, Weisser tagged his backside down the frontstretch, and Nicely made contact of his own with Lappin before the stripe, slowing his progress as Weisser snuck by on the outside and crossed the line first to score the win – the fifth of his DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals career.

“I didn’t know where to go,” Weisser said of his thoughts on the final lap. “I knew Nicely was gonna be right there. That lapped car was right there, and I just had to push this thing.

UP NEXT

The Summit Modifieds will take Monday and Tuesday off while their Summer Nationals Late Model counterparts are racing in Springfield, MO, and pick the action back up Wednesday, June 28, at Adams County (IL) Speedway in Quincy, IL. Tickets will be available at the gate; streaming live at DIRTVision.com.

FEATURE RESULTS

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 25W-Allen Weisser[1]; 2. 25-Tyler Nicely[3]; 3. 24H-Mike Harrison[2]; 4. 96M-Mike McKinney[7]; 5. 8-Kyle Steffens[8]; 6. 10K-Kelly Kovski[5]; 7. 43-Jared Thomas[10]; 8. 14-Brian Lynn[16]; 9. 77-Ray Bollinger[20]; 10. 24Z-Zeke McKenzie[4]; 11. 99-Tim Luttrell[15]; 12. 35-Brandon Roberts[17]; 13. 48-Casey Lappin[12]; 14. 14K-Shane Kelley[18]; 15. 72A-Austin Lynn[19]; 16. 96C-Marshall Call[24]; 17. 23LG-Luke Gebhardt[21]; 18. 69-Derek Roberts[23]; 19. 54-Zachary Hawk[22]; 20. 24T-Trevor Ringle[6]; 21. 82-Dalton Lane[9]; 22. 777-Trevor Neville[11]; 23. 3-Mike Brooks[13]; 24. 45-Don Hammer[14]

