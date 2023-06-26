Mother Nature Doubles Down on Southern Super Series

The old adage “you can’t beat Mother Nature” rang true – twice for the ASA Southern Super Series.

The tour was forced to cancel a pair of events scheduled for last week in North Carolina; first at Southern National Motorsports Park on Thursday, and again at Carteret County Speedway on Saturday.

Makeup dates are being considered for the Thursday, June 22 postponement of the Accent Imaging 100. The Shootout by the Sea scheduled for Saturday, June 24th has been cancelled, but series and track officials are hopeful they can find a way to work together in 2024.

The Southern Super Series has been plagued by weather during the first half of the 2023 season. The April 1 Georgia Spring Nationals at Crisp Motorsports Park was cancelled, and the April 15 Rumble by the River at Montgomery Motor Speedway was postponed. The Southern National Motorsports Park event was added after the April 1 cancellation of the Crisp event. The busy touring series schedules for Super Late Models has made it difficult to find replacement dates for events affected by weather, and doesn’t leave much room for tracks and promoters to find feasible make-up dates.

The next event for the ASA Southern Super Series will be Sunday, July 2nd at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (TN) for the North/South SLM Challenge. The $10,000 to win event is a combination show with the ASA CRA Super Series. Entry forms are available on the Southern Super Series website at www.SouthernSuperSeries.com .

Hocevar Wins Nashville Truck Race

Carson Hocevar took the lead with 40 laps remaining in Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway and held off every challenge necessary in the closing laps – including a frantic push from his competitors on a restart with three laps remaining – to earn his second career victory.

The 20 year old Michigan driver has been busy recently. In the past 21 days, he has competed in seven events that included one NASCAR Cup Series start, two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start, three nights of racing at Eldora Speedway, the Money in the Bank 150 at Berlin Raceway, and last Sunday in the ASA STARS National Tour event at the Milwaukee Mile. Hocevar, who has run four of the five ASA STARS events this season, finished fourth at Milwaukee, and currently sits 11th in ASA STARS National Tour points.

Other drivers with ties to the ASA National Tour who raced at Nashville included Grant Enfinger (13th) and current ASA STARS points leader Ty Majeski, who finished 31st.

Racers Reunion Seeking ASA Alumni

The 57th Annual Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway July 15th, next up on the ASA STARS National Tour Schedule, is also the site of the 50th Anniversary ASA Racers Reunion.

The Reunion Committee is inviting any and all drivers, crew members, sponsors, officials and employees of the original American Speed Association to join in the festivities. For more information, please contact Anderson Speedway at (765) 642-0206 or Kay Gundrum of the reunion committee at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

ICYMI – Milwaukee MAVTV Telecast Tonight

In Case You Missed It, The Father’s Day 100 from the Milwaukee Mile will air on MAVTV tonight (Monday, June 26) at 8:00 pm eastern time, as part of the networks All American Racing motorsports block. MAVTV is available on cable and satellite television, as well as numerous streaming platforms. For more information, please visit https://www.mavtv.com/ watch-us

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Ty Majeski is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Father’s Day 100 at the Milwaukee Mile.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR