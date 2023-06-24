Fuel Up On Chase Elliott’s Chicken Tenders For A Chance To Win The Iconic Hooters Fire Suit

Hooters and NASCAR superstar Chase Elliott are offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win the race-worn Hooters fire suit from the inaugural Grant Park 220 Chicago Street Race on Sunday, July 2.

To participate in the sweepstakes, fans can place an order on Chase Elliott's Chicken Tenders now through July 3 at http://HOABrands.olo.com. Each order automatically grants an entry for the opportunity to win Chase Elliott's fire suit and other exciting prizes, including Hooters gift cards, Chase Elliott merchandise, and a chance to win one of 10 autographed Chase Elliott’s Chicken Tenders caps. To enter, simply place an order and either open a new HootClub account or sign in using your existing HootClub credentials. Fans can use the promo code CHASE5 to enjoy $5 off any order of $30 or more until July 3.

"As the Official Home of Race Fans, we are excited to announce this one-of-a-kind promotion, offering fans the exclusive opportunity to win a highly coveted piece of sports memorabilia – a race-worn fire suit," said Hooters Chief Marketing Officer Bruce Skala. "This promotion exemplifies our unwavering dedication to delivering extraordinary experiences and showcases our ongoing commitment to leveraging our marketing assets and athlete partnerships in innovative ways. At Hooters, we take pride in creating dynamic opportunities that deeply resonate with our valued customers, further establishing us as the premier destination for passionate sports fans."

Chase Elliott's Chicken Tenders, the virtual restaurant inspired by the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, is designed to satisfy the appetites of fans craving a dippable snack or savory meal at home or on the go. The menu offers a variety of options, including chicken tenders, boneless wings, chicken sandwiches, buffalo chicken salad, as well as fan-favorite starters like fried pickles and mozzarella cheese sticks. Popular sides such as curly fries, waffle fries, and tots are also available.

No purchase is necessary to participate in the sweepstakes. The sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of fifty (50) U.S. states or the District of Columbia, aged 18 or older. Registration ends on July 3, 2023. See official rules at http://mdmgames.com/chaseracesuit. Void wherever prohibited.