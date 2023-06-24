Xfinity to be Presenting Partner of Bubba’s (Wallace) Block Party, Ahead of First-Ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race

NASCAR today announced plans to bring Bubba’s Block Party, a nationwide community initiative hosted by 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace, to The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center on Wednesday, June 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The community event, presented in partnership with Xfinity, will precede the first-ever Chicago Street Race Weekend, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 220 and NASCAR Xfinity Series’ The Loop 121.

“We look forward to hosting Bubba’s Block Party on the South Side of Chicago before NASCAR drivers compete in the first-ever Chicago Street Race,” said Pete Jung, NASCAR Chief Marketing Officer. “We are proud to partner with The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, the nation’s first independent museum celebrating Black culture.”

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, a Smithsonian affiliate, is the nation’s first independent museum dedicated to the collection, preservation and study of the history and culture of Africans Americans and people of African descent.

“The DuSable is thrilled to partner with NASCAR and racing great Bubba Wallace to present this exciting community event. We are dedicated to teaching stories of Black excellence and so happy that Bubba and NASCAR are committed to expanding their reach to connect directly with our communities. We’re looking forward to a growing and impactful partnership with NASCAR in Chicago,” said Perri Irmer, President and CEO of The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Bubba’s Block Party is a national community-focused NASCAR initiative that aims to drive awareness, access and engagement to the sport among the Black community while generating excitement around the race weekend.

“I can’t wait to kick off our second Block Party of 2023 in Chicago, at The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center,” said Bubba Wallace, NASCAR Driver for 23XI Racing. “As we continue to make gains in expanding and diversifying our fan base, it’s a privilege that we’re able to enter an already exciting week and showcase all that NASCAR has to offer. As I’ve said before, fans, both new and current, are the wheels of our sport. I love that we can put on events that shows our appreciation, while simultaneously inviting others to learn more about what NASCAR has to offer.”

The free ticketed event will offer guest performances by Chicago-born, Grammy Award-winning rapper Lupe Fiasco who gained national attention with his 2006 album Food & Liquor, which helped cement a new wave of Chicago rappers in the national conversation.

Attendees will enjoy a Kids Zone, free haircuts, and health & wellness activities. Guests will also take laps on racing simulators and enjoy live pit stop demonstrations by Wallace’s No. 23 pit crew. Wallace will visit with the audience as part of a fireside chat which will focus on his career journey and NASCAR’s efforts to promote diversity and inclusion across the sport.

In keeping with the local connection, NASCAR will join forces with House of RaimYah Consulting, based in the Chicagoland area, for a food truck village at the event serving up local bites from Black-owned businesses to drive awareness, support and economic impact. Featured businesses Charmz Kitchen, Culture Food & Entertainment, One Plate at a Time, Reggie’s Ribs, Chicken/Beef Sausage, Ribs, Jerk Chicken Quesadilla, Can’t Believe It’s Not Meat, Mike’s Lemonade & Cheesesteaks, and Taste-E Cookies and Co.

“We are excited to be able to support Bubba as well as our partners at NASCAR and 23XI Racing for this event. The party will not only have a positive impact on the Chicago community, but it will also help bring more people into the sport,” said Matt Lederer, Vice President, Xfinity Brand Partnerships.

Bubba’s Block Party is open to the public and is a family friendly event suited for children ages 4 and up. For more information and to RSVP visit bubbasblockparty.com.

Chicago Street Race

As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, the first-ever Chicago Street Race Weekend will feature the NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 220 and NASCAR Xfinity Series’ The Loop 121 competing on a 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course that will take competitors past and through many of Chicago’s most renowned downtown landmarks, along with full-length concerts by The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert with the support of The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett over Fourth of July Weekend on July 1-2.

General admission and reserved tickets are on sale for the Chicago Street Race. Two-day general admission ticket start at $269 and reserved tickets that offer an array of opportunities including reserved seating and a wide variety of premium experiences start at $465. To purchase tickets, fans can log onto NASCARChicago.com or call 1-888-629-7223.

The Grant Park 220 will be nationally broadcast on NBC on Sunday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CT and The Loop 121 will be broadcast nationally on USA Network at 5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT.

To stay up to date with the Chicago Street Race, fans can subscribe to receive exclusive Chicago Street Race emails, follow @NASCARChicago on Twitter and Facebook and download the NASCAR Tracks App for the latest real-time updates on all aspects of the event.