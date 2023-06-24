Navy Pier to Host NASCAR Night for Esports Fanfest Kick-Off

NASCAR announced that it will host NASCAR Night at Navy Pier, a unique esports event presented by Logitech, iRacing & Coca-Cola, on Tuesday, June 27 in the Aon Grand Ballroom. The free event – open to the public – will give Chicagoans and visitors a chance to virtually drive the Chicago Street Course on the same official iRacing simulators that NASCAR drivers are using to prepare for the first-of-its-kind event.

“Putting fans close to the action is what NASCAR is all about, so thanks to our tremendous partners at Navy Pier, we will get people behind the wheel at NASCAR Night for the perfect kick-off to race week,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “Esports is such a critical component of providing access to those who may not have grown up around the sport, so we want to give everyone a chance to experience what NASCAR’s first-ever street race will be like from the driver’s vantage point.”

To download the Navy Pier, eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, iRacing, Logitech, and Chicago Street Race logos, click here.

In addition, NASCAR will host a livestream of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race on the Chicago Street Course with special guest Matt Bussa, eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series driver for William Byron eSports.​ The event – complete with a live DJ set – is open from 5-9:30 p.m. CT. iRacing, the Official Simulation Partner of NASCAR, was instrumental in the development of the Chicago Street Course. The eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series is in its 14th season.

“When we think about the growth of our sport among new and more diverse communities, gaming and esports are really at the heart of NASCAR’s future,” said Ray Smith, Director of Gaming and Esports at NASCAR. “We already have full-time NASCAR drivers like Rajah Caruth who got their start in eNASCAR, so our hope is that the next great NASCAR champion will be here in the room at Navy Pier.”

Fans will also have a chance to take a photo with the official Grant Park 220 and The Loop 121 trophies​, have a first-look at Chicago Street Race merchandise, get a snapshot with the NASCAR Next Gen show car, and jump in the 360-degree photo booth. Registration is not required.

Chicago Street Race

As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, the first-ever Chicago Street Race Weekend will feature the NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 220 and NASCAR Xfinity Series’ The Loop 121 competing on a 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course, along with full-length concerts by The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert with the support of The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett over Fourth of July Weekend on July 1-2.

General admission and reserved tickets are on sale for the Chicago Street Race. Two-day general admission tickets start at $269 and reserved tickets that offer an array of opportunities including reserved seating and a wide variety of premium experiences start at $465. To purchase tickets, fans can log onto NASCARChicago.com or call 1-888-629-7223.

The Grant Park 220 will be nationally broadcast on NBC on Sunday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CT and The Loop 121 will be broadcast nationally on USA Network at 5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT.

To stay up to date with the Chicago Street Race, fans can subscribe to receive exclusive Chicago Street Race emails, follow @NASCARChicago on Twitter and Facebook and download the NASCAR Tracks App for the latest real-time updates on all aspects of the event.